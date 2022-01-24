ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umbrella Academy season 3 powers up its cast with Euphoria star's addition

By Tom Power
 3 days ago
The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to introduce another new face after a Euphoria star confirmed that they'd been cast in the Netflix show. Javon Walton, who portrays Ashtray in season 2 of HBO's hit drama series, has revealed that he has joined The Umbrella Academy season 3's...

