COVID-19 cases still high in the Finger Lakes, even as hospitalizations fall across New York

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul doubled-down on New Yorkers efforts to beat back the coronavirus pandemic. As cases continue to decline following Omicron’s holiday surge, Hochul said it’s no time to slow down efforts to combat it.

“Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up,” Gov. Hochul said. “Let’s keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open. Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven’t already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated and boosted if they’re eligible.”

There were over 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed with a daily positive rate of 7.84%. The 7-day positive percentage across the state was 10.5%. There were 650 fewer people in the hospital, with 9,847 hospitalized in total. There were also 39 fewer people hospitalized requiring intubation – bringing that total number to 845.

There were 134 new deaths reported.

Both the Finger Lakes and Central New York saw modest declines in 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the preceding three days. However, they still were well-over the state’s average.

Vaccination rates are lowest in the rural counties of the Finger Lakes and Central New York.

