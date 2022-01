Recently, an Austrian Data Protection Authority (DPA) determined that the use of Google Analytics by a local website violates GDPR as there is a risk that U.S. intelligence agencies may get access to user data. This also led to a Dutch authority stating that it is investigating two similar claims in Netherlands and it will soon issue a decision about whether it will ban Google Analytics or not. In light of these events, Google has now published a blog post emphasizing the need for a robust EU-US data transfer framework.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO