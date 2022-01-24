National Guard helping at OhioHealth Mansfield during COVID surge

Members of the Ohio National Guard are assisting staff at OhioHealth Mansfield in various ways during the recent COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently deployed the National Guard across Ohio to assist hospitals in a variety of ways as health care workers manage this current COVID-19 surge.

Airman First Class Brycen Burkhalter, 20, of the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, is a traditional guardsman who works in aircraft maintenance. A Shelby High School graduate, he took college classes and graduated high school with an engineering degree too.

Burkhalter began helping last week at the hospital on Glessner Avenue.

He has worked at least one shift with his brother, Brevyn Burkhalter, 21, who is a personal services assistant at the hospital and in nursing school.

'We're just there to help as much as we can'

"I've kind of gotten to work hand in hand with my brother," he said. "The big thing we've been doing out at the hospital is helping PSAs, from anything like basic necessities (for patients) to moving patients."

"We're just there to help as much as we can," he said.

Brycen said the experience of seeing his brother's work has been a good thing.

"We really connect outside of work. We kind of work the same schedule so we've been lifting together at Fleets (Fitness)," the airman said. "We've really connected outside of it more than we ever have before. It's been a great opportunity for us both. I get to step in his world and see what he likes to do. It makes me really appreciate it," he said.

"It's day-to-day," he said of his current assignment. "Management has taken really good care of us. And so have the people that I've worked with at the hospital so far. They're really good people. I've learned to really indulge and enjoy this experience as much as I can," Brycen said.

The Burkholders' mother works for OhioHealth as a nurse in Information Systems.

Sr. Master Sgt. Garth Eldridge, a member of the 179th Airlift Wing, who this March will have served 28 years with the national guard, started his first 12-hour shift at OhioHealth Mansfield on New Year's Eve.

Nothing but positive feedback

Eldridge, 52, also works for General Motors in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the corvette plant.

Born and raised in Mansfield, Eldridge said he is a superintendent on the drill status of the guard side of services, which entails food service, lodging, the fitness testing, anything involving a possibility of mass casualty. He helps out with unit training and oversees the food side on the guard weekends.

Eldridge is enjoying lending a hand at the hospital.

"It's going great," he said. "We've had nothing but good feedback from the top down, the nursing staff."

Eldridge said some guard members are helping out in food services and cleaning rooms, sitting with patients who need a little extra care.

"We're here to do our job," he said of all airmen. "We're here 'til they don't need us anymore. We're thrilled really to be able to offer something to our local communities. A lot of time you see us going overseas and doing our part with that effort. It's nice to help out in your own community," Eldridge added.

First Class Elizabeth Pounds, 20, also a member of the 179th Airlift Wing, has been helping at the hospital for more than three weeks. She has been in the 179th for over 2½ years as a traditional guard member.

Helping out wherever the need is

She works in maintenance administration helping process 179th members' orders, helping to make travel assignments and make sure 179th members are getting paid correctly and more.

A graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, she is a business major taking online classes at Franklin University.

Her experience at the hospital means helping out where ever needed, be it companionship or helping clean rooms. Her schedule at the hospital varies based upon where the hospital needs her.

She said the experience has been "eye opening."

Pounds said last year she worked in food banks in Columbus during COVID-19 as part of the 179th.

"It's just a tough time for everyone and we're all in this together to help," she added.

Her mom is the manager of OhioHealth Mansfield's inpatient rehabilitation unit.

Christina Thompson, an OhioHealth Mansfield spokeswoman, said the first 10 members that OhioHealth received from the National Guard arrived Dec. 30.

"We received another 20 members the week of Jan. 10. All Ohio National Guard members were oriented to Mansfield Hospital processes and procedures before beginning their shifts. Members are working nights or weekend shifts," Thompson said.

Roles that the Guard are serving in within the hospital

Most are serving as safety aides or non-clinical extenders. In these roles, they may sit one-on-one with a patient, who may be confused and/or require additional safety assistance. They also may stock supplies in departments, help as a runner between departments or help in other service areas, Thompson said.

OhioHealth CEO/president retired from the National Guard, while working for OhioHealth, Thompson said.

"We have about 70 associates who agreed to help where needs arise. Some are clinical or non-clinical extenders, some returned to departments where they used to work and some are working in the vaccine or monoclonal antibody clinics. The 70 associates and the 30 members of the National Guard means that there are 100 sets of hands deployed specifically to assist with the surge. We are so thankful and appreciative for all of the help we are receiving," Thompson said.

Locally, members of the ONG also are assisting with COVID-19 testing at Avita Health System in Ontario.

