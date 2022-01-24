ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of Swirl defects in solar cells based on Czochralski wafers

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from the Zhejiang University in China have investigated how Swirl defects arise in Czochralski (Cz) silicon wafers and have analyzed the correlation between these defects and the performance of solar cells built with this kind of wafers, which are the most commonly used in the PV industry. Swirl...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

Chinese solar industry may reach 500 GW module capacity by year end

The Chinese photovoltaic industry may reach a total capacity of 550 GW for solar cells and 500 GW for PV modules by the end of this year, according to new figures provided by analyst Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA). In 2021, by contrast, Chinese manufacturers saw capacity expansion for wafers reach a total of only 340 GW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Kesterite solar cell with 11.76% efficiency via aluminum oxide passivation layer

Researchers from the Incheon National University in South Korea have built a thin-film kesterite (ZTSSe) solar cell that incorporates aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) as a passivation layer. This kind of passivation layer has been often used with success for chalcogenide solar cells as well as in copper, indium, gallium,...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

New efficiency record for perovskite solar cell technology

(Nanowerk News) A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has set a new record in the power conversion efficiency of solar cells made using perovskite and organic materials. This technological breakthrough paves the way for flexible, light-weight, low cost and ultra-thin photovoltaic cells which are ideal for powering vehicles, boats, blinds and other applications.
SOLAR POWER
#Solar Cells#Solar Cell Efficiency#Solar Energy#Czochralski#The Zhejiang University
Physics World

Hybrid device acts as both solar cell and battery

A photoelectric system that converts light into charge and then stores the charge like a battery – a first for a single device – has been developed by researchers in China and Singapore. Made from layers of a 2D semiconductor and a transparent conductor held together by weak van der Waals interactions, the new device converts 93.8% of incident photons into electric current – far higher than the 50% typical for so-called “high performance” photoelectric devices – and can store charge for up to a week, making it suitable for applications in energy generation, photodetectors or light-based memory.
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Photon recycling: The key to high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

Scientists from TU Dresden, in cooperation with researchers at Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University (KU), demonstrated the role of the re-use of photons (known as 'photon recycling') and light scattering effects in perovskite solar cells, providing a pathway towards high-efficiency solar energy conversion. The study has been published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Photon recycling - the key to high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from TU Dresden, in cooperation with researchers at Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University (KU), demonstrated the role of the re-use of photons (known as ‘photon recycling’) and light scattering effects in perovskite solar cells, providing a pathway towards high-efficiency solar energy conversion. The...
CHEMISTRY
chemistryworld.com

Phosphorene nanoribbons find their first use in a solar cell just 3 years after discovery

Phosphorene nanoribbons – a promising material synthesised just three years ago – have already found their first application, in a perovskite solar cell.1 ‘It is impressive that such excellent results have come through [the] pipeline so rapidly,’ comments David Lewis from the University of Manchester, UK, who was not involved in the study.
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

A wafer-scale van der Waals dielectric based on an inorganic molecular crystal film

Van der Waals (vdW) dielectrics, materials with dielectric properties and affected by van der Waals forces, are commonly integrated within electronic devices, as they can help to preserve the properties of 2D semiconducting materials. So far, however, fabricating these materials and integrating them with semiconductors has proved challenging, mainly because synthesizing them required sophisticated techniques, such as mechanical exfoliation or vapor deposition processes.
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

Quantum dots boost perovskite solar cell efficiency and scalability

Perovskites are hybrid compounds made from metal halides and organic constituents. They show great potential in a range of applications, e.g. LED lights, lasers, and photodetectors, but their major contribution is in solar cells, where they are poised to overtake the market from their silicon counterparts. One of the obstacles...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Plasmon-induced trap filling at grain boundaries in perovskite solar cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00662-y, published online 28 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3a. The PL mapping image of Target sample (Au@PAT-modified MAPbI3) after treatment was incorrectly positioned on the Control sample (PAT-treated MAPbI3). In addition, the color scales were drawn in the wrong orientation.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Perovskite-organic tandem PV cell with 23.6% efficiency via optimized interconnecting layer

National University of Singapore (NUS) researchers have fabricated a perovskite/organic tandem solar cell with an optimized interconnecting layer (ICL) structure based on a 4-nanometer sputtered indium zinc oxide layer. They described the cell in “Monolithic perovskite/organic tandem solar cells with 23.6% efficiency enabled by reduced voltage losses and optimized interconnecting...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Optimal topology for agrivoltaics based on bifacial PV modules

Researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed an optimized array topology for medium-to-large-scale agrivoltaic projects based on bifacial solar modules. “Bifacial modules are not recommended for all agrivoltaic projects worldwide,” researcher Odysseas Alexandros Katsikogiannis told pv magazine. “The benefits of bifacial PV arrays are most prominent...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Revealing defective interfaces in perovskite solar cells from highly sensitive sub-bandgap photocurrent spectroscopy using optical cavities

Defects in perovskite solar cells are known to affect the performance, but their precise nature, location, and role remain to be firmly established. Here, we present highly sensitive measurements of the sub-bandgap photocurrent to investigate defect states in perovskite solar cells. At least two defect states can be identified in p-i-n perovskite solar cells that employ a polytriarylamine hole transport layer and a fullerene electron transport layer. By comparing devices with opaque and semi-transparent back contacts, we demonstrate the large effect of optical interference on the magnitude and peak position in the sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency (EQE) in perovskite solar cells. Optical simulations reveal that defects localized near the interfaces are responsible for the measured photocurrents. Using optical spacers of different lengths and a mirror on top of a semi-transparent device, allows for the precise manipulation of the optical interference. By comparing experimental and simulated EQE spectra, we show that sub-bandgap defects in p-i-n devices are located near the perovskite-fullerene interface.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Fabrication of perovskite solar cells with just a piece of paper? A new method tells you how

Perovskite semiconductor solar cells are a very exciting photovoltaic technology possessing similar efficiencies to silicon but cast or printed in thin films via liquid inks. A new method that uses a simple sheet of paper to deposit the perovskite films without any expensive equipment has been developed by a team from Tor Vergata University and University of Zanjan. The trick to achieve high performance with this remarkably cheap method is to soak the paper applicator in anti-solvent which almost doubles efficiencies compared to when using it dry, reaching 11% on flexible plastic substrates. Paper, compared to other soft applicators, possesses the right porosity and smoothness for deposition of high quality perovskite films.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
advancedsciencenews.com

Solar cells created with a single sheet of paper

With hopes of a green energy transition on the horizon, developments in renewable energy technologies are becoming ever more important. Perovskite solar cells are relatively new players in this arena, offering similar power conversion efficiencies to conventional silicon solar cells but with the added advantage of being able to absorb different wavelengths of light by composition engineering. Tuning their photo-response enables them to convert more of the light source’s energy into electricity, be it sunlight or artificial indoor lighting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

A piece of paper knocks the cost out of perovskite solar cell creation

Italian and Iranian scientists have replaced spin-coating with a simple piece of paper in a process to make perovskite solar cells. Spin coating is much like children’s spin painting, except that close control of process parameters results in the deposition of a continuous thin even film on the substrate.
SCIENCE

