Several Caribbean destinations have adjusted their entry protocols. For a full listing of protocols at all Caribbean destinations, visit travelweekly.com. Aruba: U.S. visitors now have the option of taking an antigen test one day before arrival or a PCR test two days prior to arrival. There is no longer the option to test upon arrival. Visitors age 12 and over who have tested positive between 10 days and 12 weeks prior to travel date to Aruba and do not show any symptoms are exempt from the negative Covid test result for entry.

