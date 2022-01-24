Bob Driscoll's legacy can be seen everywhere on the Providence College campus

PROVIDENCE — Bob Driscoll’s construction of a modern athletic department started with a bit of demolition work.

Providence’s campus once featured a stray white house within its footprint, a small residence accommodating a handful of undergraduate students at a time. Leveling the structure opened up some valuable space, and it was replaced by a multi-use turf field perched atop a parking garage.

Of all the facilities built, refurbished and relocated during Driscoll’s 20-plus years as the Friars athletic director, it was that single project he recalled during a Sunday morning retirement ceremony at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

“It’s pretty cool to think where we started,” Driscoll said. “I remember my opening press conference saying it looked like a bad high school.”

That was in January 2002, and Driscoll had just been hired away from the University of California. The offhand remark earned him a call from former Providence president Rev. Philip A. Smith, who was more than a touch perturbed with Driscoll’s frankness.

Lennon Family Field was christened in August 2005, a project that carried a price tag of $6 million. There was more to come in both the school’s Elmhurst neighborhood and downtown. A basketball-specific practice facility, upgrades to Schneider Arena, a soccer stadium, a softball field along what is now a private section of Huxley Avenue — Driscoll helped power Providence’s institution and overall brand into a new era.

His pending retirement in June was confirmed in an official statement on Friday. These public remarks alongside current school president Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard were an extended look into Driscoll’s achievements and legacy. Both are considerable.

“He’s transformed our program,” Sicard said. “He’s transformed our campus. He has left an imprint on PC that we will not forget. And he’s going to remain part of the Friar family.”

'He changed the culture'

Driscoll was passed over for the top job with the Golden Bears in 2001. Rowing coach Steve Gladstone assumed the role for the next four years, and Driscoll soon received a call from a friend near his Massachusetts home. John Marinatto was about to leave the same post with the Friars to become the Big East’s senior associate commissioner.

Driscoll was one of three candidates summoned to interview with the school’s administration and arrived on campus early to receive a private tour from former men’s hockey coach Paul Pooley. One member of the panel, Rev. Robert A. Morris, caught Driscoll’s attention due to his silence throughout the proceedings. Driscoll was taken by surprise when Morris made a point of approaching him as he left the room.

“He said, ‘You did a really good job,’ ” Driscoll said. “I said, ‘Thank you, Father.’

“He said, ‘We’ll see you again.’ ”

Morris proved prophetic, and it’s been to Providence’s benefit through the last two decades. Driscoll’s programs brought home national championships in women’s cross country in 2013 and men’s ice hockey in 2015. He’s developed and presided over a fundraising machine that had the Friars ready to capitalize when realignment split the conference in 2013-14.

“I put on my Facebook he changed the culture of athletics,” said Arthur Parks, the school’s senior associate athletic director for media relations and strategic communications. “And someone responded, ‘He changed the culture of the college.’ And in some regards, he did.”

An aggressive marketing campaign was among Driscoll’s key pursuits. ‘Friartown’ was suddenly displayed on billboards alongside Route 95 and on a baggage claim wall mural at T.F. Green Airport. Driscoll was assertive in terms of offering his input regarding the renovations of Providence’s home basketball arena — only the Providence Bruins guarantee more rental dates annually.

“His vision wasn’t necessarily our vision until we saw the difference,” said Larry Lepore, the general manager of both this venue and the adjacent R.I. Convention Center. “I think that’s where we understood what he was trying to do — the branding, the understanding of how the game was developing and how the fans were going to interact. And we look at things differently now.”

Driscoll inherited veteran staff members like Parks, deputy athletic director Jill LaPoint and senior associate athletic director for health and wellness John Rock. Among his key hires were assistant vice president and senior associate athletic director for external relations Steve Napolillo in early 2003. Driscoll knew the Friars would need significant cash on hand thanks to his background in capital projects, and Napolillo was coming from a Pawtucket Red Sox franchise that had just opened a renovated McCoy Stadium to great fanfare.

“I saw what that did to the franchise, to the fan base,” Napolillo said. “We were the model franchise in the country. To see his dream, what he wanted to do — to have the opportunity to do that — I couldn’t say no.”

Driscoll’s coaching staff includes a pair of capable stewards in his marquee sports. Nate Leaman and Ed Cooley have proven the ideal second-chance hires in men’s hockey and men’s basketball, respectively, after Driscoll moved on from Tim Army and Keno Davis. NCAA Tournament qualifiers in men’s soccer and women’s soccer were honored during media timeouts on Sunday, but Driscoll learned quickly there would be far more eyes on results like No. 21 Providence’s 69-62 victory over Butler.

“We’re judged by how men’s basketball does or how men’s ice hockey does,” Driscoll said. “Our other programs were doing really well, but nobody really pays attention to those — the public perception. It's like a professional sports town here with basketball.”

Cooley and his wife, Nurys, were among those standing at the back of the press conference about 45 minutes before tip with the Bulldogs. Driscoll made history by hiring Cooley away from Fairfield, PC's first Black men’s basketball head coach since the Friars founded their program in 1921. Cooley is on track for a sixth NCAA Tournament bid in 11 seasons and rejected a serious approach from Michigan prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

“The alignment between athletics and the school is great,” Cooley said. “They’ll make a decision on who they want the next athletic director to be. But I think today is about Bob.

“I just want to say thank you for the job he’s done. He’s one of my best friends in the world.”

Driscoll even carries some appeal among his rivals. University of Rhode Island athletic director Thorr Bjorn said on Saturday that he meets with Driscoll at least once a year for an in-person lunch on Federal Hill. The conversation generally centers around topics only relatable to two people in their respective positions.

“It’s usually when things are going a little bit sideways for me,” Bjorn said. “I would say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple of scenarios I want to run by you.’

"There’s nothing he hasn’t seen and nothing he hasn’t been part of. And I’m going to miss those times.”

Reason for stepping down

Driscoll is stepping down to spend more time with his wife, Cathy, their three adult children and their first grandchild. He worked remotely from the couple’s second home in Florida through a significant portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former three-time hockey captain at Ithaca College found some of his old injuries healing gradually with a more normal 9-to-5 schedule. Virtual meetings and conference calls replaced the frequent travel and event obligations on a typical schedule.

“I’m not an easy person to be around a lot of the time,” Driscoll said. “I’m obsessively driven. It’s a gift and it’s a curse. When you have a partner who allows you to be you and is 100% supportive even in the difficult times — she's been my consigliere.”

Driscoll was featured on the video scoreboard during Sunday’s second media timeout, rising from his baseline seat to accept a standing ovation from the 10,561 fans on hand. Nate Watson was among those clapping at the edge of the Friars huddle. Providence’s graduate center will walk the stage with the final class of student-athletes to depart under Driscoll’s watch.

“He’s done a lot for the Friars,” Watson said. “He’s done a lot for me. I’m happy to know him as a person and I just want to say thank you for all the things he’s done for Providence College.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bob Driscoll's legacy can be seen everywhere on the Providence College campus