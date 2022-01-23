ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston City Workers Given Additional Week To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says city employees will have an additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination before they face potential disciplinary action. Any employee without proof of vaccination would have...

boston.cbslocal.com

WBUR

Appeals Court temporarily halts vaccine mandate for Boston workers

A Massachusetts appeals court has temporarily blocked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's mandate that city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month or face being placed on unpaid leave. A Suffolk Superior Court judge had previously rejected a request by the police and firefighter unions to overturn...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain city workers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s vaccination mandate won’t go into effect on Monday for some city workers, following a judge’s order Thursday. A Massachusetts Appeals Court judge issued a temporary stay on the mandate for unionized firefighters and certain unionized police officers challenging it. The judge ruled the vaccine mandate will be paused pending a review of a lower court order.
BOSTON, MA
wsvaonline.com

City worker hit by Covid

Harrisonburg city officials are struggling with coronavirus. Interim City Manager Ande Banks told City Council last night that the staff has recorded the most number of COVID cases since the pandemic began and at least 20 percent of the staff has had to out of work because of quarantining and isolation.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
MassLive.com

Boston police union votes to reject city’s incentives tied to COVID vaccine mandate ahead of Monday deadline

Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association members voted against a proposal from the city offering incentives for police to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Out of the 1,600 members, 900 people voted, with 800 of them choosing to reject a new benefit to provide mental health and wellness days for all vaccinated officers. They were also offered a path for unvaccinated members to be rehired after they get their dose, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
Dallas News

Dallas County will test employees weekly, give vaccinated workers extra sick leave for COVID-19

Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new COVID-19 testing and sick leave policy for the county’s roughly 6,500 employees. The new policy requires weekly PCR testing for all employees, although those who are fully vaccinated may opt out. The commissioners also approved a policy that would give fully vaccinated workers an additional 48 hours of sick leave if they test positive for the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hold Driving Protest Outside DESE Meeting Over COVID Protocols

MALDEN (CBS) — A group of parents from Boston drove to the DESE headquarters in Malden on Tuesday, calling for the increased COVID protocols in classrooms. With horns blaring and signs plastered to their hoods and windows, parents hoped to grab the attention of state education officials who are holding their monthly meeting. “This is one of the only ways that we know to get our voices heard,” one parent told WBZ-TV. The group called BPS Families for COVID Safety said they’ve been trying to get a meeting with education officials for months without any luck. Now, they’re trying a new approach with a...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City of Boston employees have one more week to get vaccinated as deadline is extended

Sunday, January 23, 2022 – On Monday, Mayor Wu will host a media availability at Boston City Hall to give an update related to the city employee vaccination requirement. Since the policy was announced on December 20, over sixteen hundred City employees have submitted proof of vaccination for the first time. As of 2 p.m. on Sunday January 23, 18,265 employees are in compliance with the policy. As the City continues to have productive conversations with municipal unions, employees will have one more week to get into compliance with the City’s vaccination policy. Between January 25th and January 30th, 2022, no employees will be disciplined or placed on unpaid leave. The City will continue communicating with our employees and supporting access to vaccinations before January 30th, 2022 as we work to achieve our goal of vaccinating the entire City workforce.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Postponing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For City Workers Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers on hold once again. The city said Friday it will temporarily hold off on firing anyone who does not get vaccinated. As omicron continues to cause labor shortages and disrupt city services, one labor union says mandating vaccines will make this problem even worse. After a taxing several years and a COVID-19 pandemic that claimed the lives of three Philadelphia firefighters, the president of the Firefighters Union Local 22 says the city’s announcement feels like a win. “It’s been trying. Our members are putting themselves at risk every day. However,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Covid#Cbs
thecentersquare.com

Lamont order requires nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order pertaining to nursing home visitors. The governor announced in a news release he has signed Executive Order No. 14F, which requires all nursing homes in the state to require visitors show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a recent test.
CONNECTICUT STATE
charlestownbridge.com

Proof of Vaccine Begins in Charlestown and Across the City for Indoor Venues

Indoor venues in Charlestown like restaurants, bars and gyms began adjusting to Mayor Michelle Wu’s new mandate that requires workers and patrons at all indoor venues to show proof of vaccination in order to bend the curve of the latest COVID-19 surge. The “B Together” mandate officially went into...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbslocal.com

Boston’s COVID Vaccination Requirement Is Now In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces went into effect on Saturday. Proof of at least one vaccine dose will be required for patrons and workers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues. Evidence of a second dose will be required a month later, on February 15.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Be Required In Twin Cities Restaurants

Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that people entering establishments serving food or beverages will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter. The rule will also apply to anyone going to see the Timberwolves at Target Center or the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The policies for both cities will go into effect on Jan. 19, and they’ll extend to cover ticketed events on Jan. 26. These policies are the latest efforts by Twin Cities leaders to curb the spread of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

