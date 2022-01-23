Boston City Workers Given Additional Week To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

Sunday, January 23, 2022 – On Monday, Mayor Wu will host a media availability at Boston City Hall to give an update related to the city employee vaccination requirement. Since the policy was announced on December 20, over sixteen hundred City employees have submitted proof of vaccination for the first time. As of 2 p.m. on Sunday January 23, 18,265 employees are in compliance with the policy. As the City continues to have productive conversations with municipal unions, employees will have one more week to get into compliance with the City’s vaccination policy. Between January 25th and January 30th, 2022, no employees will be disciplined or placed on unpaid leave. The City will continue communicating with our employees and supporting access to vaccinations before January 30th, 2022 as we work to achieve our goal of vaccinating the entire City workforce.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO