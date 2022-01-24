ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police: Officer shot after approaching ‘suspicious’ person

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer investigating a “suspicious” person was shot Sunday night in Washington, D.C., police said.

The gunman opened fire and struck the officer during the confrontation, Police Chief Robert Contee III told reporters.

“He appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior,” the chief said of the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The gunman ran away from the scene, and police said they were engaged in a barricade situation. Police later tweeted that the barricade ended without incident or an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ankeny man shot in apartment dies; police make arrest

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot in a suburban Des Moines apartment earlier this week has died, and another man has been arrested in the case, police in Ankeny said. Officers were called to the apartment Tuesday night and found 21-year-old Eli Reed inside with gunshot wounds, police said Thursday in a news release. Wednesday morning, police arrested 24-year-old John Peak on a charge of reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury, and he was released on bond hours later.
ANKENY, IA
The Associated Press

Suspect sought as teen injured during home invasion

MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town are searching for a man they say broke into a home at night and threatened and injured a young woman with a knife. Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle says officers were called out to a home in the suburban town just north of Boston at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported invasion.
MELROSE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Bullets strike congresswoman’s parked car; she wasn’t in it

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Thursday that her parked car was struck by gunfire last weekend. Bush’s office confirmed Thursday that her parked car was struck by bullets Saturday morning. She was not in the car and no one was hurt, Bush’s spokesman, Jack Besser, said in an email. He declined to say specifically where the car was parked but said it was in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Sioux Falls police officer completes DoorDash delivery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman was surprised by the person who showed up on her doorstep this week to deliver her DoorDash order from Arby’s. Anastasia Elsinger didn’t expect he’d be wearing a badge and carrying a gun. Ring camera video showing a Sioux Falls police officer delivering the order has been viewed widely on social media.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
The Associated Press

Ex-WVa deputies, EMS official charged with illegal hunting

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — Two former sheriff’s deputies and an emergency services chief are among eight people charged with illegal hunting in West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources filed 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties, agency police Lt. Timothy L. White said in a news release. Some of the charges include spotlighting deer and carrying loaded weapons in their vehicles from September through December, he said.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Missing North Carolina mother, child found after 5 years

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe in North Carolina, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Fayetteville police said Miracle Smith was 1 year old when she and her mother, Amber Renaye Weber, disappeared in December 2016, a news release said. Officers searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to the U.S. Marshals Service for help.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy