Police: Officer shot after approaching ‘suspicious’ person

WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer investigating a “suspicious” person was shot Sunday night in Washington, D.C., police said.

The gunman opened fire and struck the officer during the confrontation, Police Chief Robert Contee III told reporters.

“He appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior,” the chief said of the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The gunman ran away from the scene, and police said they were engaged in a barricade situation. Police later tweeted that the barricade ended without incident or an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.