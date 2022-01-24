Make Your Move with a WilmU Degree or Certificate; Attend Virtual Open House on Feb. 2

Immaculata University is doing its part to care for the Earth and its resources. With a generous donation from its president, Barbara Lettiere, the Parsons Science Pavilion, currently under construction, will include 28 institutional-grade solar collector panels. The panels will be mounted on a portion of the building’s roof parapet, which will supply much of the electricity needed to operate eight enthalpy wheels. As an integral component of the HVAC system, these wheels will recover and redistribute previously expended energy used in the heating and cooling of the new facility.

