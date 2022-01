Google recently announced that it would kill its free legacy G Suite account program, which allowed those that snuck in before 2012 to get free Google apps services tied to a custom domain rather than Gmail. Plenty of people used this free service for their personal accounts, but when Google announced the shutdown, it left all of those customers (and purchases tied to those accounts) in the lurch: Either they would have to cough up the cash for a paid subscription to keep their stuff tied to a fully working account, as before, or accept using a broken and suspended account on the side while moving to a standard Gmail address. That seemed pretty bogus to us, and the attorneys at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith agree, as they're opening an investigation into the matter for a potential class-action lawsuit.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO