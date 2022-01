News has broke of the Ravens conducting an interview with in-house candidate Anthony Weaver for the open Defensive Coordinator role. Weaver is currently the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The 2021 season was his first as a coach with the Ravens. Prior to coaching with the Ravens, Weaver’s been coaching in the NFL since 2016, where he joined the Houston Texans as a defensive line coach. In 2020, Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO