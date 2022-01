Your dreams are all about you. The people in your dreams represent a part of yourself that the dream is trying to get you to recognize. You can make the connection to the people in your dreams to yourself by looking at what emotional connection this person has to you or what this person’s position in life represents to you. For example, a father supports the family and therefore represents the stabile, secure part of you. The parts of you being referred to in the dream are distinguished through the people and what they represent to you.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY ・ 5 DAYS AGO