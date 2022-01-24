ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton must admit her time has passed

By Susan Estrich
Sentinel & Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump-Clinton round two, I mean. Donald Trump is easy. He might be the only Republican who almost any Democrat could beat. Of course, he will have a hard core of supporters, but this time around, some of those supporters — particularly those who resemble the crowd on Jan. 6 — may...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Golden: Could Hillary Clinton run for president again?

While President Biden’s downward spiral in public approval continues, nervous Democrats have sought to reassure one another to remain calm, insisting there remains ample time for the administration to right the ship and bring the American people on board. Signs of desperation have crept onto the horizon, and none...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Tim Ryan holding virtual fundraiser with Hillary Clinton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rep. Tim Ryan, a Niles-area Democrat running for Senate, is hosting a high-dollar fundraiser with former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, who lost the state handily in 2016. The cost to attend the Jan. 31 fundraiser, first reported by Business Insider, starts at $2,900 for individuals, with...
NILES, OH
International Business Times

Trump vs. Clinton Rematch In 2024 Very Likely; Hillary Is 'Democratic Alternative To Biden'

A Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton rematch may likely happen in the 2024 presidential election, a former top adviser suggested Sunday. Dick Morris, who previously served as former President Bill Clinton’s adviser, said he believes Clinton could make a bid for the presidency if Republicans win control of Congress during the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Lara Trump: Bring On The Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump Rematch In 2024

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to talk about the possibility of Hillary Clinton making one more run at the White House in 2024. President Biden has been dealing with multiple crises during his first year in office, including soaring inflation, crime spikes in many major U.S. cities and the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, there is growing speculation the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee could try and get back into the political spotlight. Lara says the failures of the Biden administration are opening the door for Hillary to make her big comeback.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Editorial: Hillary Clinton in 2024 is a nightmare scenario

We have one message for Hillary Clinton: Don’t do it!. The trial balloon sent up this week in the Wall Street Journal by two New York political operatives should fall to Earth. No matter how lackluster Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear, Hillary Clinton will just be more of the same.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

‘She’s Bored’: Bill and Hillary Clinton Really Want to Get Back Into Politics

Bill and Hillary Clinton just can’t stay away from the spotlight. A Politico Playbook report detailed the former first couple’s new attempts at trying to get back into the political sphere, with Bill Clinton reaching out to divisive Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “It’s a perpetual itch that will never go away,” a source told the outlet. “They know how to slowly reenter. The Clintons want to reset the board in their favor and then move the pieces.” His newfound energy was inspired in part by the quiet response to Impeachment: American Crime Story, which detailed his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a source told Politico. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has no plans to run for president again. She plans to try and do as much as she can, though, in the hopes of staying in the public eye. “She’s bored,” the source said, as the Clintons “don’t want to be pariahs anymore. It’s less about being kingmakers and more about being relevant and people seeing them as a net positive, not a net negative.”
POLITICS
Fox News

No one energizes the right like Hillary Clinton: Jason Nichols

Political analyst Jason Nichols warned of the dangers a Hillary Clinton 2024 presidential run poses Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." " … [N]o one energizes the right the way Hillary Clinton does," Nichols told host Tucker Carlson. "[It's] [t]he same thing with Democrats and Donald Trump. … Now they're having trouble messaging because Donald Trump isn't on the ballot. So Hillary Clinton does the same thing, gets people excited on the right, and they're going to go out and vote against her, which makes it really difficult for Democrats."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Hillary Clinton Could Be Plotting Another Comeback

Charles Cooke of National Review Online ponders the latest machinations of one of the nation’s most controversial political figures. Douglas E. Schoen and Andrew Stein suggest that Hillary Clinton may be gearing up for another shot at the White House:. “A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

