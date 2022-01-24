Hillary Clinton must admit her time has passed

Bill and Hillary Clinton just can’t stay away from the spotlight. A Politico Playbook report detailed the former first couple’s new attempts at trying to get back into the political sphere, with Bill Clinton reaching out to divisive Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “It’s a perpetual itch that will never go away,” a source told the outlet. “They know how to slowly reenter. The Clintons want to reset the board in their favor and then move the pieces.” His newfound energy was inspired in part by the quiet response to Impeachment: American Crime Story, which detailed his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a source told Politico. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has no plans to run for president again. She plans to try and do as much as she can, though, in the hopes of staying in the public eye. “She’s bored,” the source said, as the Clintons “don’t want to be pariahs anymore. It’s less about being kingmakers and more about being relevant and people seeing them as a net positive, not a net negative.”

