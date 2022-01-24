ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stowaway survives 11-hour flight in wheel well from Africa to Europe

By AICHA EL HAMMAR CASTANO
ABC7 Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stowaway was found alive in the nose wheel well of a cargo airplane that traveled from South Africa to the Netherlands on Sunday, according to Dutch police. Authorities...

abc7.com

Daily Mail

Stowaway who survived flight in front wheel section of Boeing 747 freight plane which flew from South Africa to Holland is identified as Kenyan man, 22, who plans to seek asylum

A stowaway who remarkably survived a brutal journey on a plane traveling from South Africa to the Netherlands has been identified as a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He is expected to apply for asylum in the Netherlands, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The man is conscious and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stowaway found in South Africa plane wheel is 22-year-old Kenyan

The Dutch military police have confirmed a stowaway found alive in a plane's wheel section in Amsterdam on Sunday is a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. He is conscious and able to communicate, and currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The Cargolux freight...
AFRICA
KESQ

A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel in Amsterdam after flying more than 11 hours

Dutch authorities discovered a stowaway hiding in the nose wheel of a cargo plane when it landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport Sunday morning. The man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the individual was not identified, officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old.
HEALTH SERVICES
