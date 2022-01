DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect temperatures to plummet down to the mid 20s for lows once again tonight as clear skies prevail. With temperatures falling to this level and our winds greatly subsiding from today, this will not only provide a good setup for widespread frost much like last night, but also a hard freeze in the coldest spots. With this in mind, it is extremely important that you bring in any outdoor pets and plants before you head off to bed tonight! It would also be a good idea to let any exposed pipes drip to prevent them from freezing over.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO