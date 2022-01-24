ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travertine crystal growth ripples record the hydraulic history of ancient Rome's Anio Novus aqueduct

By Duncan Keenan-Jones
Cover picture for the articleTravertine crystal growth ripples are used to reconstruct the early hydraulic history of the Anio Novus aqueduct of ancient Rome. These crystalline morphologies deposited within the aqueduct channel record the hydraulic history of gravity-driven turbulent flow at the time of Roman operation. The wavelength, amplitude, and steepness of these travertine crystal...

#Crystal Growth#Rome#Aqueducts
