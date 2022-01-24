ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Top EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlpLK_0dtxVc2v00

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Large banks in the European Union will have to show how they help or hinder the bloc from meeting climate goals by publishing "pioneering" indicators from 2024, the EU's banking watchdog said on Monday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) set out environmental, social and governance (ESG) templates for the top 150 banks such as Deutsche Bank, SocGen and UniCredit to complete each year.

This will allow investors to compare each bank's exposure to polluting and environmentally-friendly companies, and monitor how fast lenders shift to more sustainable business models.

"We are pioneers here with templates and key performance indicators to ensure that when banks disclose something, they do it in a consistent way," said Pilar Gutierrez, head of a disclosures unit at the EBA.

Final approval will be needed from the EU's executive, the European Commission.

The EBA said the templates will cover core banking books which include loans. It scrapped an initial plan to include trading book assets like stocks and bonds after industry concerns over their short-term nature.

From 2023, banks will have to disclose their exposure to carbon intensive activities and assets that may experience risks like floods and fires as a result of climate change.

They will also have to provide details on their exposure to fossil fuel clients, on the greenhouse gas emissions they finance, and on alignment with 2050 net zero goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKB5W_0dtxVc2v00
EBA ESG Graphic

TWO RATIOS

The requirements break new ground globally by forcing banks to publish two new ratios from 2024.

A green asset ratio (GAR) shows a bank's 'green' assets as a proportion of total assets, with green being defined by inclusion in the EU's 'taxonomy' or checklist.

A banking book taxonomy alignment ratio (BTAR) measures how a bank's activities contribute to EU climate goals, showing the extent to which they are financing environmentally sustainable activities.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, an industry body, welcomed the extra time for introducing GAR, which the EBA had originally indicated could be introduced this year.

"We would continue to note our wider concerns with the disclosure framework though, in that disclosures based on estimates or proxies may have little comparability and usability," AFME said in a statement.

Banks will have publish targets for GAR, BTAR and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions for 2030.

The two ratios will create peer pressure to adopt more sustainable business strategies and help stamp out potential 'greenwashing', or the exaggerating of environmentally-friendly activities.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

ECB Kicks off Climate Stress Test for Banks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank launched a stress test on Thursday to assess how prepared banks are to deal with potential shocks stemming from climate risk, it said in a statement. The ECB has long warned that euro zone lenders are failing to meet its climate risk management...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Factbox: Russia-exposed European stocks at risk if Ukraine tensions escalates

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia-exposed European stocks could take a hit if Russia and the United States fail to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine and the stand-off has left investors monitoring shares most at risk from potential sanctions against Russia. Consumer companies including Coca Cola (CCH.L), Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and car...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

EU’s Data Protection Watchdog Supports Stricter Rules for Online Ads

The European Union’s privacy overseer has lent its support for additional rules on political advertising crafted to strengthen the 27-member states’ democratic process, according to a press release. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has endorsed proposed legislation that would require providers of political advertising and related services...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#The European Union#Eba#Socgen#Unicredit#The European Commission
The Independent

One in five UK councils ‘have not published plans to tackle climate change’

A fifth of local councils in the UK still have not published plans to tackle climate change – despite most having declared a climate emergency more than two years ago, according to an environmental charity. Climate Emergency assessed all UK councils’ written Climate Action Plans and has ranked them using scorecards. Some 84 of the UK’s 409 local authorities have no published plan, the charity said, while others have plans of very varying quality and ambition.All Climate Action Plans that were published online by councils before 20 September 2021 (and written after 2015) were assessed by a team of over...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

German parliament approves climate spending with unused COVID support funds

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany's lower house on Thursday suspended constitutional limits on new borrowing for another year and approved a supplementary budget to fund investments needed to transition the economy toward carbon neutrality. The debt-financed supplementary budget of 60 billion euros ($66.92 billion) was passed in a 382-283...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Forbes

Open Banking Lessons From The EU

Romi Stein is CEO & Co-Founder of OpenLegacy, leading its strategic vision of digital-driven integration for legacy systems. Open banking represents a paradigm shift that allows the banking industry to transform customer experiences, improve efficiency and experiment with new products. Despite its promise, the banking industry is taking a measured approach.
PERSONAL FINANCE
datasciencecentral.com

Banking Data | The Best Way to Understand Carbon Footprint

Simply put, a carbon footprint is the number of greenhouse gases that are generated by our everyday actions. The larger our footprint, the more effect it has on global warming. It is virtually impossible to be carbon-neutral. However, we can attempt to reduce it. By doing so, we will contribute to the common goal of saving our planet.
MARKETS
mediapost.com

German Publishers Reportedly Urge EU To Prohibit Google From Blocking Cookies

German publishing giant Axel Springer, along with other advertisers and publishers in that country, reportedly have asked regulators in Europe to prevent Google from configuring the Chrome browser to block third-party cookies. The publishers and advertisers argued in a 108-page complaint that the planned cookie-blocking setting will harm their businesses,...
INTERNET
The Independent

France reissues legal threat over post-Brexit fishing row

France has put the UK on alert that it could start legal proceedings if there is no further movement on post-Brexit fishing licences.European affairs minister Clement Beaune said Paris was “not happy with the situation” following a wrangle over licences for French vessels to fish in British waters.Last month, the French government said 93% of the requested licences had been issued by Britain compared to 60% at the beginning of November.If dialogue proves insufficient then legal action may be necessaryFrance's European affairs minister Clement BeauneBut Mr Beaune, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, said the lack of progress since...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
SKIFT

European Airlines Say EU Climate Plan Will Harm Competitiveness

Twenty airlines and airports in Europe have rejected Brussels' plan to tax jet fuel to make it more costly relative to alternative fuels. Airlines are right to worry about competitiveness, but climate activists are wise to be wary of the lobbyists, too. An alliance of airlines and airports called for...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Air France And Lufthansa Object To The EU’s Climate Aviation Plans

The European Commission wants to introduce a tax on kerosene jet fuel for intra-EU flights from 2023. An alliance of 20 airlines and airports, including Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Frankfurt, and Schiphol, is opposing the new system, which it says will drive customers towards operators outside of the bloc. Taxing intra-EU...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy