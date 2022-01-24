Persistent extreme ultraviolet irradiance in Antarctica despite the ozone recovery onset

Laser cutting of intrusive rocks, including granite, gabbro, and diorite, is carried out in order to assess the cut characteristics through geometrical measurements, such as kerf width, melting width, and penetration depth. The absorption rate for each specimen at the wavelength of 1064Â nm is measured using a spectrophotometer. A multimode fiber laser is used in this study with the power of 9Â kW and different cutting speeds. Furthermore, nitrogen gas at 13Â bar is applied as the assistant gas in order to remove the melted material effectively. As a result of the experiment, the relationship between the cutting speed and geometrical measurements is investigated. Furthermore, variations of penetration depth are performed in accordance with the number of laser cuts. In addition, through energy dispersive X-ray (EDX) element mapping, minerals that comprise the rocks are classified and characterized. Subsequently, the changes in the microstructure and chemical composition of each specimen, before and after laser cutting, are compared using scanning electron microscope (SEM)Â andÂ EDXÂ analyses. Experimental results demonstrate that the cutting characteristics vary, depending on the types of minerals that make up the rock. Based on a series of tests, it is identified that volume energy of more than 3.06E"‰+"‰13 \(\mathrm{J}/{\mathrm{m}}^{3}\) is required to fully cut intrusive rocks that have a thickness of 25Â mm.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO