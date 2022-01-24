ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persistent extreme ultraviolet irradiance in Antarctica despite the ozone recovery onset

By RaÃºl R. Cordero
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttributable to the Montreal Protocol, the most successful environmental treaty ever, human-made ozone-depleting substances are declining and the stratospheric Antarctic ozone layer is recovering. However, the Antarctic ozone hole continues to occur every year, with the severity of ozone loss strongly modulated by meteorological conditions. In late November and early December...

