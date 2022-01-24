ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The composition of the fluid phase in inclusions in synthetic HPHT diamonds grown in system Fe"“Ni"“Ti"“C

By Valeri Sonin
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamonds grown by high pressure high temperature process (HPHT) are usually characterized by yellow color and high contents of nitrogen. Introduction of Ti decreases nitrogen content in diamond. Understanding the formation of nitrogen-poor diamond is very important not for the progress of HPHT process only, but because these diamond varieties represent...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Investigation of the occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens of staff at a third-class specialist hospital in 2015"“2018: a retrospective study

To understand the current situation of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a women's and children's hospital and analyze the causes to provide a scientific basis for improving occupational exposure prevention and control measures. We analyzed occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a third-class women's and children's hospital from 2015 to 2018, considering the workers' occupational categories and length of service; the sites, types, and causes of exposure; and the pathogens of the source patients. From 2015 to 2018, there were 146 cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, mainly from sharp-instrument injuries (81.5%; 119/146). Trainees represented the highest proportion of occupational exposure (30.1%; 44/146), followed by nurses (29.5%; 43/146). Occupational exposure among staff with less than one year of service accounted for 43.2% (63/146) of cases. Fisher's exact test showed that different occupational groups had different types of occupational exposure, and among the occupationally exposed populations, the proportion of sharp injuries is higher than that of blood and body fluid exposure, and the difference is statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰12.937, P"‰="‰0.008). Different occupational groups faced exposure to different types of pathogens: medical staff were more likely than workmen to be exposed to hepatitis B, while workmen were more likely than medical staff to be exposed to unknown pathogens; these differences were statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰55.344, P"‰<"‰0.001). Health records were established for all cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and no staff members contracted a blood-borne disease due to occupational exposure. In order to reduce occupational exposure, regular training in occupational protection for junior medical staff and workers should be strengthened, the monitoring and protection system of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens improved, standard prevention measures strengthened, operations standardized, safe injection equipment provided, and comprehensive measures taken.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Altered canonical and striatal-frontal resting state functional connectivity in children with pathogenic variants in the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway

Mounting evidence supports the role of the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase (Ras/MAPK) pathway in neurodevelopmental disorders. Here, the authors used a genetics-first approach to examine how Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants affect the functional organization of the brain and cognitive phenotypes including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Functional MRI was used to examine resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in association with Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants in children with Noonan syndrome (NS). Participants (age 4"“12 years) included 39 children with NS (mean age 8.44, SD"‰="‰2.20, 25 females) and 49 typically developing (TD) children (mean age 9.02, SD"‰="‰9.02, 33 females). Twenty-eight children in the NS group and 46 in the TD group had usable MRI data and were included in final analyses. The results indicated significant hyperconnectivity for the NS group within canonical visual, ventral attention, left frontoparietal and limbic networks (p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Higher connectivity within canonical left frontoparietal and limbic networks positively correlated with cognitive function within the NS but not the TD group. Further, the NS group demonstrated significant group differences in seed-based striatal-frontal connectivity (Z"‰>"‰2.6, p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Hyperconnectivity within canonical brain networks may represent an intermediary phenotype between Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants and cognitive phenotypes, including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Altered striatal-frontal connectivity corresponds with smaller striatal volume and altered white matter connectivity previously documented in children with NS. These results may indicate delayed maturation and compensatory mechanisms and they are important for understanding the pathophysiology underlying cognitive phenotypes in NS and in the broader population of children with neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#Synthetic Diamond#The Diamonds#Gem Diamonds#Hpht#Fe#Nitrogen
Nature.com

Immune marker levels in severe mental disorders: associations with polygenic risk scores of related mental phenotypes and psoriasis

Several lines of evidence implicate immune abnormalities in the pathophysiology of severe mental disorders (SMD) and comorbid mental disorders. Here, we use the data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of autoimmune diseases and mental phenotypes associated with SMD to disentangle genetic susceptibilities of immune abnormalities in SMD. We included 1004 patients with SMD and 947 healthy controls (HC) and measured plasma levels of IL-1Ra, sIL-2R, gp130, sTNFR-1, IL-18, APRIL, and ICAM-1. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) of six autoimmune disorders, CRP, and 10 SMD-related mental phenotypes were calculated from GWAS. General linear models were applied to assess the association of PRS with immune marker abnormalities. We found negative associations between PRS of educational attainment and IL-1Ra (P"‰="‰0.01) and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.01). There were nominal positive associations between PRS of psoriasis and sgp130 (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of anxiety and IL-18 (P"‰="‰0.03), and nominal negative associations between PRS of anxiety and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.02) and PRS of educational attainment and sIL-2R (P"‰="‰0.03). Associations explained minor amounts of the immune marker plasma-level difference between SMD and HC. Different PRS and immune marker associations in the SMD group compared to HC were shown for PRS of extraversion and IL-1Ra ([interaction effect (IE), P"‰="‰0.002), and nominally for PRS of openness and IL-1Ra (IE, P"‰="‰0.02) and sTNFR-1 (IE, P"‰="‰0.04). Our findings indicate polygenic susceptibilities to immune abnormalities in SMD involving genetic overlap with SMD-related mental phenotypes and psoriasis. Associations might suggest immune genetic factors of SMD subgroups characterized by autoimmune or specific mental features.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Inclusions in diamonds probe Earth's chemistry through deep time

Most of our knowledge about the chemical composition of the Earth's interior is primarily retrieved by indirect observations, experiments and calculations that are limited to simple compositions. Here, the authors present the investigation of inclusions trapped in super deep diamonds as an alternative source of a wealth of information on the chemical state of the Earth's interior through time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Fe-FeSi phase diagram at Mercury's core conditions

Mercury's metallic core is expected to have formed under highly reducing conditions, resulting in the presence of significant quantities of silicon alloyed to iron. Here we present the phase diagram of the Fe-FeSi system, reconstructed from in situ X-ray diffraction measurements at pressure and temperature conditions spanning over those expected for Mercury's core, and ex situ chemical analysis of recovered samples. Under high pressure, we do not observe a miscibility gap between the cubic fcc and B2 structures, but rather the formation of a re-entrant bcc phase at temperatures close to melting. Upon melting, the investigated alloys are observed to evolve towards two distinct Fe-rich and Fe-poor liquid compositions at pressures below 35-38 GPa. The evolution of the phase diagram with pressure and temperature prescribes a range of possible core crystallization regimes, with strong dependence on the Si abundance of the core.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Synthetic DNA applications in information technology

Synthetic DNA is a growing alternative to electronic-based technologies in fields such as data storage, product tagging, or signal processing. Its value lies in its characteristic attributes, namely Watson-Crick base pairing, array synthesis, sequencing, toehold displacement and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) capabilities. In this review, we provide an overview of the most prevalent applications of synthetic DNA that could shape the future of information technology. We emphasize the reasons why the biomolecule can be a valuable alternative for conventional electronic-based media, and give insights on where the DNA-analog technology stands with respect to its electronic counterparts.
SCIENCE
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy