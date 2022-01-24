ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal flooding and mean sea-level rise allowances in atoll island

By Angel Amores
Cover picture for the articleAtoll islands are among the places most vulnerable to climate change due to their low elevation above mean sea level. Even today, some of these islands suffer from severe flooding generated by wind-waves, that will be exacerbated with mean sea-level rise. Wave-induced flooding is a complex physical process that requires computationally-expensive...

Flexibility is needed in China's national carbon market

To the Editor - China launched its national carbon market on 16 July 2021. The market size with respect to CO2 equivalent emissions, generated from 2,162 power corporations covered in the first batch of trading, is estimated to exceed 4 billion tons per year. It has surpassed the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to become the biggest carbon trading market in the world1. Unlike EU ETS, which caps absolute emissions, China's carbon market adopts an intensity-based cap that limits carbon emissions per unit of output. Therefore, the initial allocation of allowances is based on a plant's output and its sector-specific benchmark2. Although the current market design will not cap the output directly, more flexibility is needed to accommodate the huge regional disparities in China for the steady running of a giant but united carbon market. Furthermore, as compared with project-based mechanisms, the current allowance-based trading mechanism lacks the flexibility to incentivize the development of renewable energy.
The diversity"“innovation paradox

As a South Asian, female psychologist-in-training with a non-linear journey into psychology (an undergraduate degree in humanities), I have often felt like an outsider trying to fit into my scientific discipline. In 2020, Bas Hofstra and his multidisciplinary team of scholars helped me to see diversity in a whole new light. These researchers uncovered a compelling nexus between researcher diversity and increased innovation in science.
