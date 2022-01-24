ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Extracting microplastic decay rates from field data

By T. Metz
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing able to estimate and predict future microplastic distributions in the environment is one of the major challenges of the rapidly developing field of microplastic research. However, this task can only be achieved if our understanding of the decay of individual microplastic particles is significantly enhanced. Here, we show by using...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Unextractable fossil fuels in a 1.5"‰Â°C world

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03821-8Published online 08 September 2021. In this Article, a small, unintentional off-model calculation oversight meant that the volumes of unextractable oil and fossil methane gas for some categories of oil and gas in some regions were overestimated. Having corrected for this oversight, at a global level, unextractable oil and coal reserves in 2050 have not changed, whereas fossil methane gas is 3% lower than in our published estimates. Here we describe the differences between the corrected and original published estimates. It should be noted that most of our analysis (production pathways and unextractable resource estimates) remain unchanged from the published Article. The correction affects light tight oil, shale gas, tight gas and coalbed methane in regions where these categories form a part of the proved reserve base, namely, Australia, Canada, China and the United States. The error arose because there is no explicit distinction between reserves and resources for these categories in the supply cost curves used in our model, TIAM-UCL.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Hydrological properties predict the composition of microbial communities cycling methane and nitrogen in rivers

Sediment microbial communities drive the biogeochemical cycles that make rivers globally important sources and sinks of carbon (C) and nitrogen (N). The structure of these communities is strongly determined by the local physico-chemical environment. However, we currently lack an understanding of the factors that determine microbial community structures at the catchment scale. Here, we show that the contribution of groundwater to total river flow (quantified as base flow index; BFI) predicts the structure and diversity of the different microbial functional groups that cycle N and C across nine UK rivers, spanning a geological BFI gradient from 0.23 (clay sediment) to 0.95 (chalk gravel sediment). Furthermore, the GC-content (percentage of guanine-cytosine bases in a DNA sequence) and codon-usage bias of ammonia monooxygenase DNA sequences, and the hydrophobicity and net-charge of the corresponding amino acid sequences, were all strongly correlated with BFI, likely reflecting physiological adaptations to different riverbed sediment structure along the BFI gradient. Our results offer an opportunity to overcome the "paradox of scales" that has seen microbial ecologists focus on small- rather than large-scale environmental variables, enabling us to scale-up our understanding of microbial biogeochemistry to the catchment and beyond.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Do not downplay biodiversity loss

Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Revisiting small RNA movement in plants

Regulation of intercellular small RNA (sRNA)-mediated gene silencing in plants is commonly ascribed to hypothetical mechanisms involving movement channels. In this commentary, IÂ present a complementary, perhaps counter-intuitive view, in which sRNA movement is also crucially regulated by the cell-autonomous silencing machinery found in silencing-emitting, traversed and recipient cells.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Planar ultrasonic transducer based on a metasurface piezoelectric ring array for subwavelength acoustic focusing in water

The development of a new ultrasonic transducer capable of improved focusing performance has become a necessity to overcome the limitations of conventional ultrasonic transducer technology. In this study, we designed and optimized a metasurface piezoelectric ring device, and using multiphysics finite element analysis, we examined the performance of a planar ultrasonic transducer consisting of this device, a matching layer, a backing layer, and housing in producing a needle-like subwavelength focusing beam in water. For practical experiments, a metasurface piezoelectric ring device was fabricated using a laser ablation process. Subsequently, using a pulse-echo test, we found that the âˆ’Â 6Â dB bandwidth of a planar ultrasonic transducer with a center frequency of 1.0Â MHz was 37.5%. In addition, the results of an ultrasonic-focusing performance test showed that the full width at half-maximum of the axial subwavelength focusing beam was 0.78Î», and the full lateral width at half-maximum of the subwavelength lateral focusing beam was 7.03Î» at a distance of 10.89Î». The needle-like focused ultrasonic beam technology implemented with a piezoelectric ring array based new planar ultrasound transducer is expected to be used in high-resolution imaging devices or medical ultrasound focusing devices in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

Grazing significantly decreases CH4 uptake while it increases N2O emissions basing on 14-month in situ measurement. The original article has been revised. Institute of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Science, College of Environmental and Resource Sciences, Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Agricultural Resources and Environment, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optomechanical dissipative solitons

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 2h, i. The y-axis labels for both panels, now reading "Ï‰Î¼ âˆ’ Î©m âˆ’D1Î¼ (kHz)," were missing minus signs after "Î©m."
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Mapping microplastics on Australian beaches

It’s hard to tell what the long-term consequences of wide-scale microplastic pollution will be – but it’s important to learn its extent first. A team of researchers at Macquarie University have just released an interactive map that displays microplastic density along Australian beaches. The map uses data...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH

