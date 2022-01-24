ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery -Nikkei

 3 days ago
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic (6752.T) will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla (TSLA.O) from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

"We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don't, however, have anything to announce at this time," Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery in October. At around five times as big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also expected to help the U.S. electric vehicle maker lower production costs.

Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.

Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the U.S. company, at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.

($1 = 113.5400 yen)

Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Tim Kelly Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Car production slumps to lowest since 1956, figures show

The number of cars built in the UK last year fell to the lowest total since 1956 as the industry suffered a “dismal” 12 months, new figures have revealed.Production was down by 6.7% over the year to 859,575, and down by a third compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figure.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said issues such as the shortage of semi conductors, the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, Covid-related issues like staff shortages and border controls following Brexit had all affected carmakers.Factories had to reduce or pause production as they waited for parts hit by the global...
notebookcheck.net

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to develop a solid-state battery and 35 new EVs in a US$26 billion investment

Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Renault, one of the first car brands to mass-produce electric vehicles before it was cool, announced that they'll step up the portofolio electrification plans across their Alliance to the tune of US$26 billion extra investment in the next five years. That's a huge outlay given that the Alliance has committed about US$11 billion to electric cars so far, starting with the first Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi i-MiEV EVs more than a decade ago. The new US$26 billion investment will go towards the integration of common platforms with the goal to bring 35 new electric vehicles to market by 2030, but also towards the development of the Alliance's own solid-state battery. Here are the key steps outlined in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's EV plan:
Reuters

POLL-Switch to platinum by automakers will weigh on palladium prices

* Palladium seen averaging $2,025/oz in 2022, $1,907/oz in 2023. * Platinum seen averaging $1,065/oz in 2022, $1,150/oz in 2023. Jan 27 (Reuters) - Platinum prices are expected to steadily rise over the next two years and palladium prices to gradually fall as automakers switch to using platinum in autocatalysts to cut costs, a Reuters survey Thursday showed.
Reuters

Tesla sinks after supply chain warning, hitting other EV makers

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) slid on Thursday, dragging down rivals after the leading electric car maker delayed releasing new vehicles until next year because of supply chain disruptions it said could last through this year. Tesla's stock dropped 8%, down 30% from its record high...
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

There Is A New Tesla Cybertruck. But Will It Ever Be Produced?

Elon Musk likes to play cat and mouse. While press articles report delays and postponements in the production date of the highly anticipated and publicized Cybertruck, unofficial images posted to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, followed by a video of a prototype have leaked in recent days. There is no audio, just subtitles in this video of 3 minutes and 39 seconds shot in what appears to be a factory.
