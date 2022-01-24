It Looks Like Nintendo Will Announce a New Game in February

Amidst rumors of Super Mario Odyssey 2, more Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED have been leaked by a couple of prominent Nintendo insiders and leakers. The first of these two games is a new Mario sports game. Pre Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf Super Rush, the words "new Mario sports game" would get everyone excited, but so far, on Nintendo Switch, the Mario sports games have been severely underwhelming. Now, excitement is a bit dampened and depends on what the sport is. For example, if a follow-up to Super Mario Strikers is announced, everyone will flip, but another Mario Baseball game is unlikely to get Nintendo fans boarding the hype train en masse.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO