ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

It Looks Like Nintendo Will Announce a New Game in February

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 3 days ago

With the exception of 2020, the February of each year has generally seen new Nintendo Direct presentations making a number of new announcements for several years at this point. It seems like Nintendo might once again be gearing up to make more reveals soon- or at least one. As...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

A new Fire Emblem game is reportedly releasing in 2022 from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses team. Unfortunately, details on the next Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem game are scarce, but the latest report claims the game will have better graphics and mechanics compared to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. That's what's on the menu for Fire Emblem fans in 2022, and the feast will reportedly continue in 2023. According to the same report, a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is also in development and slated to release in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Mario Games Leak Giving Nintendo GameCube Fans Hope

Amidst rumors of Super Mario Odyssey 2, more Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED have been leaked by a couple of prominent Nintendo insiders and leakers. The first of these two games is a new Mario sports game. Pre Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf Super Rush, the words "new Mario sports game" would get everyone excited, but so far, on Nintendo Switch, the Mario sports games have been severely underwhelming. Now, excitement is a bit dampened and depends on what the sport is. For example, if a follow-up to Super Mario Strikers is announced, everyone will flip, but another Mario Baseball game is unlikely to get Nintendo fans boarding the hype train en masse.
SOCCER
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Starting tomorrow, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get a chance to check out a new full-game trial. This time around, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is the one taking the spotlight! As with previous trials, this one will last one week, starting January 13th at 10 a.m. PT and running through January 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT. The entire game is available to subscribers during that period, and save data can be transferred to the full version, should players decide to purchase it after the trial ends. The full game is also available at a 30% discount on the eShop through January 16th.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Action Arcade Wrestling Coming to Nintendo Switch in February

Action Arcade Wrestling first hit Steam two years ago as CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling before being rebranded without CHIKARA upon that company’s closure. Since then, it has hit the PS4 and Xbox One consoles and will be coming to the Switch sooner rather than later. It’s a fast-paced wrestling game that aims to offer up enough depth for folks wanting it while still being easy to pick up and play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Direct#Comms#Dededaio#Japanese#Nintendo Dream
gamingbolt.com

WWE 2K22’s PS5 Download Size is 47 GB

After having taken some time off following the backlash against the horrendous WWE 2K20, the WWE series is returning soon. Though WWE 2K22 launches a little later than the series’ entries tend to, fans will be hoping that it can restore significant quality to the experience. Ahead of its...
WWE
ComicBook

New Donkey Kong Game for Nintendo Switch Rumored to Be in Development

A new Donkey Kong video game for Nintendo Switch is rumored to be in development. Over the past year, there has been a whole lot of talk about Nintendo's famous ape and what he could be doing next. At this point in time, 2014's Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze remains the most recent mainline Donkey Kong game that has released on a Nintendo platform. And while DK has spent such a long time away, it sounds like we could be hearing more about his next adventure before too long.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo Recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks promising thanks to new features and E3 might not happen

Welcome everybody to this week's Nintendo recap. 2022 is already off to an exciting start with new trailers for both the upcoming Pokémon and Kirby games, giving us greater insights into both adventures. Plus, one of the most popular Assassin's Creed titles is coming to Switch and the next Mario Kart is reportedly in development. Additionally, in-person E3 2022 has been canceled, but it looks like this probably would have been the case regardless of the Omicron variant. There's plenty to talk about so lets a-go!
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Battlefield 2042 will get a new Scoreboard in February, first WIP look

DICE has announced that it will implement a new Scoreboard for Battlefield 2042 via its Update 3.3 which will come out in February 2022. In addition, the team shared a WIP screenshot from it that you can find below. As DICE noted, the Scoreboard will receive further updates beyond this...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Elite Daily

Here’s The Deal With “Wordle” Apps That Look Like The Viral Game

ICYMI, there’s a new word game called Wordle that’s thrown Twitter into a frenzy. The online game, which gives you six chances to guess the word of the day, can only be played once a day, but fans are craving more ways to play. If playing the daily brain teaser has left you wondering is there a Wordle app, here’s how to get the word game with daily puzzles.
CELL PHONES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 – Insider Says EA is “Very Disappointed” With Performance, “Looking at all the Options”

A troubled beta and overwhelmingly negative response from fans at launch were just the beginning of Battlefield 2042’s woes. Despite reportedly selling 4.23 million units in its first week, this included refunds and trial players so the actual number of sales is apparently lower. Insider Tom Henderson, who first reported the sales numbers, said in a new tweet that publisher Electronic Arts is “very disappointed” in the game’s performance thus far.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Trailer Showcases Various Visual Modes for PS5

Techland is revealing more about Dying Light 2 Stay Human as the game’s release date is slowly reaching the finishing line. This time, the developers have shared information regarding the graphics modes that PlayStation 5 users can enjoy the open-world zombie survival horror RPG in. The video comes in days after Techland shared a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dragon Age 4 Has “No Chance” of Releasing in 2022 – Rumor

It’s a busy year for Electronic Arts especially following the Battlefield 2042 debacle and upcoming titles like the next Need for Speed and the rumored Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. The former is reportedly out in September/October this year while the latter is coming in Q4 2022. But what about BioWare’s Dragon Age 4?
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Review

Best Gaming Monitors for Nintendo Switch_

What are the features that make for the best gaming monitor for Nintendo Switch? First off, you should find an option that provides at least a full HD 1920×1080 pixel resolution. While you can opt to purchase a monitor with a 4K screen resolution, the Nintendo Switch only supports full HD, so it may not be necessary.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

GRID Legends Shows 40 Minutes of Story Mode Gameplay

You always know what you’re going to get a new GRID game- a solid new racer at the very least, if not more. With the upcoming GRID Legends, Codemasters and EA are promising not only that, but also a new and ambitious story mode the likes of which the series hasn’t ever attempted in the past. That story mode, called “Driven to Glory”, has been something of a mystery so far, but EA recently released a new 40-minute long gameplay video showcasing the story mode in action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

PS5 Will Outsell Xbox Series X/S by 2:1 in 2022, Switch to Still Dominate Both – Analyst

Ampere analyst Piers Harding-Rolls has suggested on Twitter that Sony’s consoles will continue to outsell Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles by a significant margin in 2022. According to the research firm’s forecasts on the matter, PS5 is set to sell a total of 18 million units during this year while Xbox Series X/S are expected to sell around 9 million units, making the ratio of sales 2:1.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite – Credits Will be Earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass

343 Industries has been pushing out regular fixes and updates for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer in the couple of months since it came out. Already a solid experience on a fundamental level, the free-to-play multiplayer component has been receiving fixes for a number of areas where it’s fallen short of expectations. A recent focus for the developers has been the game’s economy and monetization- which is going to improve even further with season 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy