It's more fun in the dark. Here's where to go to experience snow tubing at night. We'll what to expect and how much it will cost. Sledding has changed a lot since we were kids. The kings of the neighborhood hill can now fly down the runs at many Michigan ski resorts. The equipment is basically the same, although there are a few toboggan runs where you can go super-fast. The best improvement of all time might be the tow rope, so you don't have to walk back up the stupid hill every time you get to the bottom. Today, your mom doesn't yell your name out the backdoor when it's getting dark and it is time to come home. In fact, tubing in the dark just may be the most fun of all. So, layer up and check out these 23 places in Michigan for winter snow tubing at night.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO