ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

By Sean Williams
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince taking over as CEO in 1965, Warren Buffett has overseen a greater than 3,600,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price. Among Berkshire's 43 holdings are a mix of five growth and value plays that stand out as no-brainer buys. Few investors have a more illustrious track record of...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.85% to $296.71 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. Microsoft Corp. closed $52.96 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 2.07% to $937.41 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.02% to 13,542.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $306.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kåre Schultz
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

1-800-FLOWERS.COM's fiscal second-quarter earnings were weak, but the real concern here is likely tied to the future. Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), which sells flowers and other gifts, fell dramatically as trading got underway on Jan. 27, dropping a massive 35% at the open. By roughly 10 a.m. ET the stock was still off by a hefty 31% or so. The company's fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings release is, without a doubt, the culprit here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Bristol Myers Squibb#Oracle#Amzn#Emarketer#Amazon Web Services#Aws
Motley Fool

Why Microsoft Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 2.9% on Wednesday after the software leader issued an optimistic growth forecast. Microsoft's revenue jumped 20% year over year to a whopping $51.7 billion in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. That was slightly above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue of $50.9 billion.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

12 Best Coal Stocks to Buy

Coal stocks are a type of overlooked investment area. And it’s one that can bring slow and steady returns, kind of like a train. For long-term investors, they’re a wise option. Nearly 30% of all our electricity still comes from coal. And demand is still high. Estimated growth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in Tough Times

Microsoft serves billions of customers worldwide and continues to diversify into new areas, like game development. Amazon has amassed over 200 million Prime subscribers, but its cloud services business is the real standout. It's easy to invest in the stock market when it's consistently moving higher, and for the most...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Dropped 5.8% Wednesday

Electric car start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock stumbled in late-afternoon trading on Wednesday, closing the session down by 5.8%. Wednesday's sell-off appeared to be a response to two pieces of news. First, the Federal Reserve confirmed in a statement released this afternoon that, "with inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market," it is, in fact, likely to raise benchmark interest rates -- probably as soon as March. What's more, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell strongly hinted that we're talking about not just one, but multiple 25-basis-point hikes this year, commenting at a news conference after the Fed meeting that "there's quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy