5 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

Electric car start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock stumbled in late-afternoon trading on Wednesday, closing the session down by 5.8%. Wednesday's sell-off appeared to be a response to two pieces of news. First, the Federal Reserve confirmed in a statement released this afternoon that, "with inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market," it is, in fact, likely to raise benchmark interest rates -- probably as soon as March. What's more, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell strongly hinted that we're talking about not just one, but multiple 25-basis-point hikes this year, commenting at a news conference after the Fed meeting that "there's quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market."

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO