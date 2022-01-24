Meat Loaf’s wife suffering ‘gut-wrenching’ grief

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.

