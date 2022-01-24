ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meat Loaf’s wife suffering ‘gut-wrenching’ grief

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat Loaf’s widow is experiencing “gut-wrenching” grief following his death. The ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ rocker – whose real name was Michael Aday – died on Thursday (20.01.22) aged 74 and his wife Deborah has sent her thanks for the well-wishes sent from fans around the world as their kindness has...

www.kxly.com

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
Meat Loaf’s Wife Shares Feelings Of Grief, Loss And Their Love Story After The Singer’s Death At 74

Fans are mourning the loss of singer and actor Meat Loaf who died last week at the age of 74. And it seems that nobody is hurt quite as much by the loss of the man as his wife, Deborah Aday. While one certainly expects a husband and wife to have a close relationship, it sounds like these two had an especially strong connection and Meat Loaf’s wife is truly heartbroken by the loss of it.
Always with him. Meat Loaf’s wife, Deborah Gillespie, and his two daughters from his marriage to his ex-wife, Leslie Edmonds, were by his side when he died. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died on January 20, 2022, from COVID-19. He was 74 years old. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” Meat Loaf’s agent Michael Green said in a statement to People at the time. “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million...
Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries. As for...
Meat Loaf uploaded a video to followers updating them on the status of his health. We found this video on the channel Mulinde Henry. Not sure if it is indeed the actual last video of him out there, but we couldn’t find any others. Meat Loaf shares in the video:
