Vodafone 'held talks' over possible merger with Three

By Steve McCaskill
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vodafone has reportedly held talks about acquiring rival Three in a deal which would reduce the number of mobile operators in the UK from four to three. Bloomberg claims Vodafone expressed an interest late last year, but discussions did not advance any further and the two parties are not currently in...

