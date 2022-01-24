ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson crime log for Jan. 13-18

By Allana Haynes, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Baltimore County Police MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

Towson Precinct

Sherwood Road , 6300 block, 21239. 8:39 a.m. Jan. 18. Officers responded to a location for a reported robbery. A victim described two armed individuals entering the location and removing several items including currency. The suspects fled on foot prior to the officers’ arrival.

Joppa , 1500 block, 21286. 3:53 a.m. Jan. 16. Two subjects entered a location and assaulted an employee. The subjects then stole items from the location and fled prior to police arriving.

Dowling Circle , unit block, 21234. 2:31 a.m. Jan. 15. A suspect choked a victim and stole the victim’s phone. The suspect fled the location on foot.

York Road , 1000 block, 21204. 11:33 a.m. Jan. 13. A female suspect entered a business and displayed a note to an employee. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

