Braintree, MA

Braintree is one step closer to a new master plan 'to guide future development'

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE – A Boston company will serve as the town's consultant for the development of a new master plan, Mayor Charles Kokoros announced.

JM Goldson LLC was established in 2006 by Jennifer M. Goldson, whose 25 years of experience includes work in community planning, affordable housing, historic preservation, open space conservation and community engagement.

"Jenn Goldson and the team she has put together bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the town's master plan process," Kokoros said in a statement. "Her firm's award-winning experience developing master plans in other communities will be an asset to the town as we develop our master plan to guide future development and growth while maintaining our community and small-town charm."

Goldson's bid was one of five received by the town after a second advertisement for proposals. There were no bids submitted in response to the initial  request for proposals.

A five-member committee evaluated four of the proposals and unanimously recommended Goldson to Kokoros. The members of the committee were Nicole Taub, Kokoros' chief of staff; Melissa SantucciRozzi, the town's director of planning and community development; Erin Joyce, planning board chair and master plan steering committee member: and Shelley North and Rayna Rubin, both members of the master plan steering committee.

The development of a new master plan was one of Kokoros' priorities when he ran for mayor in 2019. The town's last master plan was completed in 1998.

An updated master plan was sought by opponents of a rewrite of the town's zoning ordinances that was proposed in 2018.  The proposal was later withdrawn by former Mayor Joseph Sullivan.

The town council in 2020 approved $200,000 to pay for a new master plan. The mayor appointed an 11-member steering committee to oversee the process a year ago.

The process, which is expected to last 18 months, will begin with a meeting between the committee and the consultant. There will be a guided tour of town and a review of all relevant local and regional plans and studies. A public forum will also be scheduled to begin community discussions.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree is one step closer to a new master plan 'to guide future development'

