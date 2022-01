Microsoft is launching a new email client to replace the existing Outlook one on Windows PCs.The new tool, reportedly codenamed Project Monarch, is intended to support a cross-platform email. This would unite all the programs under one brand, as well as updating the current calendar app.It is thought that the app will work across Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS and the web, allowing Microsoft to replace its existing Outlook Win32, UWP and Outlook for Mac clients. Microsoft currently has different versions of its email client for each platform. Ultimately, the new client should act more like Outlook for the web.The...

SOFTWARE ・ 6 HOURS AGO