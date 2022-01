Tax season officially kicks off on January 24. Which means, it's almost time for parents who did not opt out of child tax credit money last year to get the remaining amount. However, to ensure you get the money, you'll need to keep an eye out for one key letter, Letter 6419, which will be sent to you by none other than the Internal Revenue Service. According to CNET, the IRS said in early January that it had started mailing copies of Letter 6419 in late December to those who received advance child tax credit money in 2021. While many parents are yet to spot this letter in the mail, the agency has said that it will continue to send more letters throughout January and is urging recipients to hold on to the notice as it is critical when filing your 2021 taxes.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO