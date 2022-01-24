ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Final chapter: Barnes & Noble to close bookstore in Braintree; what's next on the site?

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE – The Barnes & Noble bookstore on Granite Street is closing, but the company said it hopes to find a new location nearby.

The store is scheduled to close May 22, and a clearance sale began last week. On Friday, the store's music and DVD section was empty.

In a statement, the company said it is closing the store because "the landlord has chosen to redevelop the space for another tenant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nweSP_0dtxTQKf00

"We have truly enjoyed serving our customers from this location for the past 28 years and appreciate their loyalty and support. We are to open a new bookstore in close proximity and will announce the location shortly," the statement continued.

All of the staff at the Braintree store have been offered jobs at other locations, the company said. The Barnes & Noble stores in Hingham and Walpole will remain open.  The Saugus store is closing on Sunday after it lost its lease and also is looking for a new location.

The Braintree store was on the verge of closing two years ago, but was given a last-minute reprieve after hundreds of customers sent  emails to the landlord protesting the closing.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Final chapter: Barnes & Noble to close bookstore in Braintree; what's next on the site?

Business
