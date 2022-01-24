All-BIIF volleyball: For HPA volleyball player of year Camero, it was a season worth fighting for

When the All-Parish Volleyball Team was selected by the parish’s coaches at the conclusion of the season, Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes was mostly an observer during the voting process. That changed when it came to naming the parish’s coach of the year. At that point, her fellow coaches bestowed...
The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the volleyball player of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.
Virginia’s Mary Shaffer and Grace Turner were named to the 2021 All-ACC Volleyball Academic Team. Tuesday’s announcement marked the first time that both Shaffer and Turner garnered the honor and are the first Cavaliers to do so under the direction of Virginia first-year head coach Shannon Wells. Shaffer,...
Members of the Odessa varsity volleyball team are shown with their winning season trophies and awards presented by their coaches on Jan. 24 in the school cafeteria. The team won the district championship and then placed fourth at the state tournament in Yakima.
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball’s Bianca Bertolino and Breland Morrissette as well as recent graduates Mariana Brambilla and Matti McKissock have each been selected to the 2021 All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team, the league announced on Tuesday. The quartet of current and former Yellow Jackets receive the honor for a combination of their academic excellence and on-court performance.
For the first year in Fresno Christian history, boys volleyball hopes to play a full season. In the 2020 fall season, the sport had a one-month season before school shut down for COVID-19. Steve Guglielmana heads the team. He also coached the girls team and is the founder of Triumph...
The Laredo club volleyball scene has been on the rise in recent years, which local high schools have benefitted immensely from. In a five-part series, the Laredo Morning Times will look at the club volleyball programs around the Gateway City, and the series starts with a team that is well established.
