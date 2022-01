How is it possible that the Commonwealth Court has not approved or denied the Republican attempt to get my voting record through the use of my Social Security and Driver’s License numbers? The protection provided citizens through a secret ballot is sacrosanct and the best way we have to protect democracy. The company they want to use has no experience in conducting election audits (of which there have already been 2 or 3), no bidding for the contract and no transparency about what is involved.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO