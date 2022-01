Who doesn’t love a nice glass of wine with a fancy dinner or over a long conversation with a good friend? During long sunny summer days, when the weather is nice, and you can sit out on a patio, watching the sunset, it seems to be the perfect combination. Or during cold winter months when you cozy up next to the fire with a glass of vino and a good book. It seems that regardless of the season, we’re always finding opportunities to consume more wine or a glass of bubbly — guilt-free, of course because drinking alcohol in moderation is healthy, right? Sorry ladies, but maybe not!

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO