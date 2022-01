The election field for mayor of Maui County is starting to take shape, with Mayor Michael Victorino and former Judge Richard Bissen declaring their candidacies this week. Victorino, 69, announced that he will seek a second four-year term to continue the progress he said his administration has made since voters installed him in the county’s top office in January 2019. He defeated Councilwoman Elle Cochran by 11% in the 2018 election.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO