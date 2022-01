What do you do when you don’t have time to network? You make time! It’s important! Make networking a habit because if you don’t ask, you don’t get. If you have spent time building the know, like, and trust with your network, you can ask them for help when you need it. Networking is a supportive system of sharing information among individuals and cultivating productive relationships for employment or business.

