ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

What you need to know heading into tax season

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQogH_0dtxQ2el00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tax season is officially underway, which means taxes can start to be filed. But some may be waiting longer than others for their refund.

If you didn’t receive your tax return for a few months last year, you’re not alone and you could face the same fate this tax season.

January 24th is the beginning of tax-filing season and the busiest time of year for Liberty Tax Franchise Owner Joe Mihalka.

“We’ve been open since January 2, but today is the first official day that the IRS is opening up. We have quite a few appointments today. We’re expecting people, now that they’re open, to funnel in a little more, knowing the IRS is going to actually start accepting returns,” said Mihalka.

Light snow causes school delays, slick roads

Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The Treasury Department is warning of more delays again this year.

“With the Path Act, they are delaying returns with certain credits on them until February 15 of processing those returns. There are some new things out there this year with the advanced child tax credit. Those people who didn’t work on Social Security or Supplemental Security Income can now file for a return,” Mihalka explained.

Experts are saying the expanded child credit is a potential pitfall as most parents only got half the money they were owed. The IRS is now sending out letters to help people properly file for the rest.

“And that can be a little complicated, you have to fill out the form on how many dependents you have, you may have new dependents because you had a new child, you fostered, you adopted, shared custody can create a complication,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt, Chief Tax Information Officer.

AAA offers tips on what to have in car emergency kits during winter weather

Unemployment benefits are taxable however stimulus checks are not, but they still need to be reported on 2021 tax returns and Mihalka says it’s best to be early.

“I suggest getting in sooner rather than later if you have all of your paperwork that way the IRS can have it and start processing it,” said Mihalka.

The fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and set up a direct deposit. The IRS says most people who do get a refund within 21 days.

The deadline to submit your taxes this year is April 18, to learn more click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Student loan scams, what you need to know

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Scammers are at it again this time they’re using student loans to steal your hard-earned cash. Student loans are something experts are comparing to a home mortgage in Pennsylvania. “I think with the prices of colleges and universities right now, I’m not surprised everyone has to pay student loans. Unless you’re […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Business
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Business
WBRE

All Pa. counties sign on to $26 billion global opioid settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the last year alone, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died a day from an overdose, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. So, how is the Commonwealth responding? As of Jan. 27, all 67 counties in the state have agreed to join an opioid settlement that would bring up to $232 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania received grade F for preventing the use of tobacco

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The leading cause of preventable death and disease in the US may surprise you, it’s tobacco use. Smoking causes millions of deaths annually worldwide, including more than an estimated 22,000 a year in Pennsylvania. The toll of tobacco-related deaths and medical costs is staggering and while progress has been made in recent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – Voters in Pennsylvania will head to the polls on May 17 for the 2022 primary election. Voters who are unable to travel to their polling place due to illness, disability, or travel are eligible to receive a mail-in or absentee ballot. Any voter registered in Pennsylvania may request a mail-in ballot, while absentee ballots […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Credit#Tax Return#The Treasury Department
WBRE

Pennsylvania court has a dozen congressional maps to review

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court has at least a dozen different proposed maps of Pennsylvania’s congressional district boundaries to consider when hearings begin Thursday, now that Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers appear hopelessly deadlocked. The state court system put the documents online on Wednesday. The deadline to submit plans was Monday. Hearings are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, January 27th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office provided an update to concerns over ballot drop-boxes from the 2021 May primaries. Plus, thousands of UGI customers are without natural gas in frigid temperatures in Pike County. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers OK veto-bound bill aimed at killing local gun laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Tuesday approved veto-destined legislation to help gun owners and gun-rights organizations collect damages in court from cities that passed firearms restrictions that were found to violate state law. Despite the veto threat by Gov. Tom Wolf, the bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber, 32-17, with three Democrats joining […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WBRE

Pa. passes 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Pennsylvania's first two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 were announced in March 2020. Since then, the state has had more than two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and on Thursday, it surpassed 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Business owner starts ad campaign encouraging community to shop local

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the pandemic closes on its second year, mom-and-pop shops are struggling to stay staffed and stay open. That’s why a local business owner has taken it upon herself to increase advertising. “I don’t like to imagine what stores and areas would look like 20 years from now without the […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

PA ranks 5th state for most federal COVID-19 worker safety violations

(Stacker) — As the coronavirus struck, safety at the workplace urgently became more important than ever. Newspapers and televisions were filled with vivid images and stories of workers crowded into close quarters, lacking personal protective gear. More recently, issues of workplace safety have extended to whether employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a requirement […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA abortion rights could be coming to your ballot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bill that’s moving forward in the State Senate could possibly put a ban on abortions in the commonwealth. It’s a bill that ultimately could be decided by Pennsylvania voters. State Bill 956 is making its way through Harrisburg would let voters decide whether taxpayer dollars can be used for elective […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

UGI: Natural gas outage in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures below zero in some areas of Pike County Thursday morning, the malfunction of the natural gas system could not have happened at a worse time. Initially, UGI reported that 2,400 customers were without gas, that number went down to 1,370 and the latest report says that 1,400 people are […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy