This Is What 'Grand Theft Auto V' Looks Like on the Game Boy

Grand Theft Auto fans think they may have figured out the release date of GTA 6, or at least narrowed down when the next Grand Theft Auto game is coming out. According to a plethora of reports and leaks, Rockstar Games is hard at work on the next Grand Theft Auto game. Right now, the game hasn't been officially announced, but we've heard extensively about it through rumors, reports, and leaks. Currently, the expectation is the game is set, at least partially, in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. This is something everyone agrees on. Where the information diverges is whether it's set in the 20th century or in the modern day. Meanwhile, rumors, reports, and leaks are also divided on when the game is going to release.
