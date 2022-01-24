ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Auschwitz Memorial: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vax Speech Exploited the Holocaust

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The memorial entrusted to preserve Nazi Germany’s most notorious extermination camp has denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his absurd Holocaust comparison at an anti-vaccine march on Sunday. Kennedy, one of America’s most well-known...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Cheryl Hines Told To Divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr As Backlash Grow

Cheryl Hines is continuing to be trashed despite attempting to distance herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy over his recent Anne Frank remarks — and many are questioning why she hasn't filed for divorce. On Tuesday, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress finally issued a statement directly addressing RFK...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

RFK Jr tells The Independent why he compared vaccine mandates to Holocaust

Leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr has denied comparing vaccine mandates to life under the Nazis and claimed he was trying to say modern technology was set to lead to “tyrannical regimes”.At a rally last weekend in Washington DC, where thousands marched to protest the against vaccine mandates, Mr Kennedy, a member of the celebrated political clan, said the US was experiencing what he considered “turnkey totalitarianism”.“They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#The Holocaust#Nazis#Americans
Variety

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vaxx, Nazi Germany Statements ‘Reprehensible and Insensitive’

UPDATE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized for his controversial statements about vaccine mandates and Nazi Germany, saying he is “truly and deeply sorry.” “I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry,” he tweeted Tuesday morning. I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Robert F. Kennedy Jr apologizes for anti-vax mandate rant where he said things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank during the Holocaust: Claims he used an 'example of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control'

Anti-vax mandate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is walking back a comment that Anne Frank had it better than future Americans after his wife condemned his 'reprehensible' rant. The politician's son received a huge backlash over the controversial comments he made during a Washington rally Sunday, organized by his anti-vaccine mandate nonprofit group.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Ok Magazine

Cheryl Hines Speaks Out After Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes Insensitive Anne Frank Comments During Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally, Reveals They 'Differ On Many Issues'

Cheryl Hines does not agree with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr's recent Anne Frank comments. On Tuesday, January 25, the Bad Moms Christmas star, 56, took to Twitter to get out in front of the outrageous statements that her activist husband, 68, made while at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Cheryl Hines Finally Comments, Sort of, On Her Husband's Anti-Vaccine Activism

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been publicly fomenting suspicion and misinformation about vaccines since about 2005, when he ran a now-infamous and subsequently retracted story, “Deadly Immunity,” in both Salon and Rolling Stone. (Salon formally retracted the story, while Rolling Stone deleted it from their website.) Nine full years after his campaign began, he married Cheryl Hines, a pleasant-seeming actor most famous for her ongoing role in Curb Your Enthusiasm. As RFK’s infamy has grown, Hines has never publicly commented on her husband’s leadership of the anti-vaccine movement—that is, until Tuesday morning, when she was moved on Twitter to call some of his comments at the Defeat the Mandates rally in D.C. “reprehensible and insensitive.” Kennedy had intimated that vaccine mandates were worse than the Holocaust, telling the audience, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy