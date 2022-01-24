Auschwitz Memorial: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vax Speech Exploited the Holocaust

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been publicly fomenting suspicion and misinformation about vaccines since about 2005, when he ran a now-infamous and subsequently retracted story, “Deadly Immunity,” in both Salon and Rolling Stone. (Salon formally retracted the story, while Rolling Stone deleted it from their website.) Nine full years after his campaign began, he married Cheryl Hines, a pleasant-seeming actor most famous for her ongoing role in Curb Your Enthusiasm. As RFK’s infamy has grown, Hines has never publicly commented on her husband’s leadership of the anti-vaccine movement—that is, until Tuesday morning, when she was moved on Twitter to call some of his comments at the Defeat the Mandates rally in D.C. “reprehensible and insensitive.” Kennedy had intimated that vaccine mandates were worse than the Holocaust, telling the audience, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”

