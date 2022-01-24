ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO.L) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately, on a day where its shares fell as much as 62% after the firm flagged potential insolvency.

Amigo earlier in the day said it could enter insolvency if a new business rescue plan and a likely rights issue were not approved by creditors and in court, and shares on the London Stock Exchange closed 42% lower at a record low of 3,480 pence. read more

Amigo has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints early last year of misselling loans. The London High Court in May 2021 had also rejected the company's initial business rescue plan for short-changing compensation claimants.

The new 97 million pound ($131.18 million) rescue plan proposed in December would likely involve a rights issue of at least 19 new shares for every existing share, diluting the stakes of existing investors, Amigo said. read more

"While it is positive that progress on the Scheme of Arrangement and Amigo's new business plans are progressing, the statement also starkly outlines the extent of prospective dilution for existing shareholders," Ronan Dunphy, banking analyst at Goodbody, said.

"Should creditors vote for the New Business Scheme and the Court subsequently approve it, these provisions provide additional protection for creditors and address certain of the concerns raised by the Court above the previous scheme," Amigo Chief Executive Officer Gary Jennison said in a statement.

"They are necessary for Amigo to survive and avoid insolvency."

($1 = 0.7394 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ramakrishnan M. and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Omicron slows UK growth to weakest since April - CBI

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British businesses grew at the slowest pace since April 2021 during the past three months, after demand for face-to-face services slumped due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday. Britain's economy only recovered to its pre-pandemic size in...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Kraft Heinz names new CFO as Paulo Basilio steps down (update)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) promotes Andre Maciel to the role of executive vice president and global chief financial officer of the company, effective Mar. 2. Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who served two terms as CFO and in between as the president of the U.S. Zone. Basilio will remain at KHC through August as a strategic adviser.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amigo Holdings#Uk#British#The London Stock Exchange#The London High Court#Goodbody#The New Business Scheme
101.9 KELO-FM

Ethnicity next step in UK financial sector diversity, says watchdog advisor

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog will publish requirements within a year for boosting ethnic diversity among employees in finance by using targets and not quotas, one of its advisers said on Wednesday. The Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England and finance ministry published a discussion paper last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chairman of Israeli spyware firm NSO says he has stepped down

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Asher Levy said on Tuesday he had quit as chairman of Israeli spyware firm NSO Group but denied that his departure was linked to lawsuits or media coverage of the international furore that has erupted over the company’s Pegasus hacking software. Levy told Reuters he had...
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Thunderful CFO Anders Maiqvist steps down

Swedish games publisher Thunderful Group has revealed that its chief financial officer, Anders Maiqvist, will be stepping down from his role at the firm. Maiqvist joined Thunderful in 2019, after the successful consolidation of Bergsala-owned companies into the firm. Maiqvist held the same position at Bergsala. Going forward, Maiqvist will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed. Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Italy rejects extradition of Venezuela's ex-oil minister, says lawyer

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy has rejected a request by Venezuela for the extradition of Rafael Ramirez, a once powerful oil minister and former head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA.UL), his lawyer said on Saturday. Authorities in Venezuela had asked Interpol to locate and arrest Ramirez...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chinese authorities summon AstraZeneca China on suspected insurance fraud

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities summoned officials of AstraZeneca China regarding an investigation of suspected medical insurance fraud by the company’s employees, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Saturday. The regulator of the state medical insurance fund said authorities ordered the arrest of all suspects,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to curb banks' use of overseas loans

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or "speculative deals", a notice on the bank's website showed on Saturday. The rules will take effect from Mar. 1. Reporting...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Philippines lifts suspension of Canadian beef imports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lifted its suspension of Canadian beef imports, which it imposed due to detection of a cattle disease last month, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Saturday. Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December on an Alberta...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Austria to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 5

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria will begin easing COVID-19 related restrictions next week, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Saturday, as the Omicron variant leads to reduced hospitalisations despite high infection numbers. From Feb. 5, Austria will extend the opening hours of restaurants and shops until midnight,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Portuguese go to polls in snap election marked by COVID, uncertainty

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portuguese will be marking ballots on Sunday in a snap parliamentary election with no clear winner in sight and uncertainty increased by potentially low turnout amid record coronavirus infections. The government has allowed those infected to leave isolation and cast ballots in person, recommending that...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports 137,147 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 377 deaths

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 137,147 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 143,898 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths was virtually stable at 377 against 378. Italy has registered 145,914 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

296K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy