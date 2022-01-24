ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Our Views: The marsh is like Ukraine, and the nutria are like Putin

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe call for a national effort with no holds barred. Whatever it takes, Mr. President. Or, well, whoever is in charge of the nutria eradication program. Among his other contributions as a member of the U.S. Congress representing coastal areas and a...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Ukraine is like California

The area called Ukraine has fallen into dispute many times in recorded history. People who live there resist control, period. The rich land provides needed resources worldwide. It's a lot like California in that regard. Our governor almost attended an international climate conference independent of President Biden. That's a passive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBCMontana

US prepares to intervene in Ukraine as Russian invasion appears likely

WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden has 8,500 troops on standby for possible deployment in Eastern Europe as Russia ramps up threats to invade Ukraine. The State Department is evacuating some staff and family members from the U.S. embassy in Ukraine as about 100,000 Russian troops with military equipment are stationed along the country's border.
FOREIGN POLICY
Post-Bulletin

Other View: Look out, Biden is starting to sound like Trump

Not only has President Joe Biden failed to fulfill his promise to unite a broken nation, his rhetoric is now actively contributing to our divide. The president must watch his tone. He's starting to sound like the man he replaced. In an angry, rambling rant in Georgia last week, Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Financial Times

What would a Ukraine conflict look like?

Diplomacy has so far failed to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and many fear that war is imminent. Gideon discusses the remaining diplomatic possibilities and, if they fail, what a war might look like, with Samuel Charap, a political scientist at the Rand Corporation think-tank in Washington. Clips: Sky News,...
POLITICS
The Free Press

Our View: Putin renews the need for NATO

”The line it is drawn, the curse it is cast.” The air of fatal inevitability that permeates the Bob Dylan lyric seems apt when contemplating the looming land war over Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has made demands upon the Atlantic alliance that he knows it cannot accept. NATO should not,...
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Biden: Ukraine threat 'like reading tea leaves'

President Joe Biden says there has been "no change in the posture of the Russian forces" along the Ukraine border and that the White House is still preparing for a potentially imminent Russian invasion. Speaking to reporters as he stopped at a small business in Washington on Tuesday, Biden said...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garret Graves
The New Yorker

Putin, Ukraine, and the Preservation of Power

Vladimir Putin presents himself to his citizens and to the world as the standard-bearer of a modern counter-enlightenment. He has declared liberal democracy “obsolete,” a political arrangement that has “outlived its purpose.” One of his historical role models is said to be Alexander III, a reactionary tsar in the Romanov dynasty who instituted draconian restrictions on the press, sought to “Russify” his multi-ethnic empire, and mobilized against internal and external threats. Four years ago, Putin expressed his deep admiration for the tsar while visiting the Crimean Peninsula, a substantial and distinctly unthreatening parcel of Ukraine that Russia invaded in 2014 and has occupied ever since.
POLITICS
Axios

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in." Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with...
POTUS
The Guardian

What have Ukraine talks achieved, and is war now more likely?

The Guardian’s world affairs editor assesses the outcome of three rounds of talks this week about the fate of Ukraine, involving Russia, the US, Nato and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Did the talks achieve anything?. Not much. The Russians have described them as a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Staten Island#New York City#Erosion#The U S Congress
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy