From vaccinations to elections to policing, political common ground in America seems to be harder to find than ever. The split is born out in data too – a month before the 2020 election, according to Pew research, roughly 9 in 10 Republicans, and the same number of Democrats, worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.“Our crisis today is the clash between the nation’s traditional vision of itself – the American Dream – and the hard, discordant realities it lives with,” wrote Jerry Mason and Adolph Suehsdorf, the editors of the publication...

