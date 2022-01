PITTSBURGH — Many people have offered many different opinions about the current state of the NFL game. I like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's observation best, even if it means a year or even years of gloom and doom for the Steelers. His tweet Tuesday was so spot-on: "You can see, clear as day, in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs you need a QB and Offense, who can score 30 or more in Regulation, and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!"

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO