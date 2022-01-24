ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekanalog To Release Long-Lost Walter Saxer Doc; James Dean’s Car Horror Pic; T-Series Enters NFT Space – Global Briefs

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Dekanalog To Release Long-Lost Doc

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based distributor Dekanalog has acquired a pair of features for release in 2022. The first is Walter Saxer’s long lost documentary Sepa: Our Lord Of Miracles . Shot in 1987, the film observes the open-air penal colony of the same name, created in 1951 by the Peruvian government in the Amazonian jungle. Having screened only once on Swiss TV in the 1980s, the film faded from history. After a chance encounter with Dekanalog’s George Schmalz and Lysa Le, who visited Saxer’s Peruvian bed and breakfast in 2017, a conversation was started about unearthing and restoring the film negative. The 4K restoration, handled by the Cinémathèque suisse and Cineteca di Bologna from the 16mm original negative camera and sound held at Yacumama Films, will be released in summer 2022. Separately, Dekanalog has also picked up Paul Negoescu’s A Month In Thailand, which will be released on Blu-ray in February as part of a collection of writer/director Negoescu’s works, also including Two Lottery Tickets and short films Monica Comes Back, Horizon, and Derby.

James Dean Car Horror Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Wonderland Pictures and Imagination Infinity are teaming on a feature about James Dean’s cursed car. Samuel Gonzalez Jr. will write and direct the neo-horror film, titled Little Darling , which follows a small-town junkyard wrecker who stumbles upon the car that Dean died in. His obsession to rebuild it takes him on a mind-bending odyssey that unleashes the true horror behind the forgotten mystery. Micheal Deroker and Lalit Bhatnagar are producing. Gonzalez, co-director of the upcoming horror film The Retaliators, is represented by Melanie Cook of Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Little Darling will shoot Spring 2022. Gonzalez Jr commented, “I’m putting the camera deep in engine oil and blood intending to resurrect the Hollywood legend and the “curse of little bastard” with a grounded 90s-based horror ride straight to hell and back.”

India’s T-Series Gets Into NFTs

Indian film studio and music label T-Series is getting into the NFT space via a partnership with HEFTY Entertainment, a division of Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia. Under the deal, Hungama will create NFTs, rare collectibles and experiences from T-Series’ catalogue of content. “We’re delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama, spanning two decades, and enable our community with access to the Metaverse. Having set the ball rolling, we look forward to expanding and enhancing the value of our content that leads to a further and rapid expansion of the global digital entertainment industry. Offering a future full of potential, interactivity and collaboration for our communities around the globe,” said Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series.

Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
Person
Bhushan Kumar
Person
James Dean
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

Gutsy Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Piggy’ Broken Down by Director Carlota Pereda

Avoiding the heady and idyllic world of adolescent coming-of-age tales ever-familiar to viewers, Spanish writer-director Carlota Pereda presents a brazen look into the psyches of youth; their faults, rage, and insecurity. In this award-winning short-turned-feature, Pereda, known for nudging the boundaries of genre, delivers a roundhouse kick, annihilating them. “Piggy” (“Cerdita”) is set in a serene but suspect rural town, Extremadura, where our anti-heroine Sara (Laura Galán) emerges, wrought with anxiety and crippling trauma from the abuse she endures at the hands of her hostile and popular peers. Untamed cruelty ensues and, with each heartbreaking take, the viewer becomes Sara and all...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ana De Armas Fans File Lawsuit Over Actress’ Cut Yesterday Role

If you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie, only to realize it wasn’t what you thought it to be, you’re not alone. Trailers are an essential piece to most films’ advertising but, sometimes, (do to the fluid nature of filmmaking) they don't always accurately set expectations. That can lead to disappointment, frustration, and – in the case of two Ana De Armas fans who watched Yesterday thinking she would be in it – a class action lawsuit.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’: Ron Howard MGM Movie Heads To Awards Season After Record Test Scores For Studio

EXCLUSIVE: After notching what I hear is the best test scores in MGM history, Ron Howard’s Thai cave rescue movie Thirteen Lives is moving its release date from Easter weekend this year to Friday, November 18 and into the aorta of awards season. The movie, scripted by two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter William Nicholson, is the type of movie that needs a lot of buzz, and I hear the studio will be screening it plenty come the fall. Thirteen Lives earned a 97 in the top two boxes and an 86 definite recommend. MGM and UAR showed off footage from Thirteen Lives at CinemaCon last August. Thirteen...
MOVIES
Deadline

Director Jordan Bayne To Drop NFT Motion Picture ‘Red Flags’

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Bayne, director of the critically acclaimed The Sea Is All I Know – written by Bayne and starring Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, is minting Red Flags a debut motion picture NFT onto the Ethereum blockchain leading the way to increase the number of filmmakers, especially women, trans and nonbinary, and other underrepresented creators to understand  and utilize the power of WEB3 creator economy. Red Flags will take viewers through the complexities of intimate partner violence, imploring us to open our eyes to the far too often-overlooked silent epidemic of domestic violence. “Red Flags has a profound effect with its...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Orphan: First Kill Star Says She Was "Thoroughly Disturbed" by Her Appearance in the Prequel

Horror movies getting prequels isn't at all a new concept, but with the upcoming Orphan: First Kill, such an endeavor presented a number of challenges for the filmmakers. While fans are delighted that Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman is returning to reprise her role of Esther, the actor was only 12 when the film was released, which means the now-24-year-old Fuhrman was tasked with embodying the look of a young child. Additionally, the production relied on makeup effects and forced-perspective filmmaking techniques as opposed to digital trickery to pull off the feat, with Fuhrman recently noting she felt "thoroughly disturbed" with the finished product. Orphan: First Kill doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
Deadline

New Line Moving Forward With ‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel; ‘Moon Knight’ Scribe Jeremy Slater Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action-adventure film based on the blockbuster video game franchise. The studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2. Slater was head writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who died last week in a skiing accident after the series’ first season had been completed. Slater also is writing to direct Thread for Screen Gems, with James Wan and Atomic Monster producing. His recent scripting credits include the Netflix/21 Laps film Uprising with...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Gonzalez Jr helming JAMES DEAN CURSED CAR HORROR feature

Wonderland Pictures and Imagination Infinite Productions are gearing up to bring the James Dean mythology to the big screen. Samuel Gonzalez Jr. will write and direct neo-horror film Little Darling. Pic sees a small-town junkyard wrecker stumbling upon Dean’s cursed death car. His obsession to rebuild it takes him on a mind-bending odyssey that unleashes the true horror behind the forgotten mystery.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix, Tribeca Studios & Gold House Name Trio Of Directors In Inaugural Class Of Future Gold Film Fellowship

The inaugural class of Netflix, Tribeca Studios and Gold House’s Future Gold Film Fellowship has been revealed. Directors Lloyd Lee Choi, Erin Lau and Derek Nguyen have been named the program’s first fellows. The Gold Film Fellowship, which was designed to elevated experienced directors from Asian Pacific Islander (API) communities, will see the selected directors created scripted short films that explore themes of family love, persistence and loss. The trio of directors will receive full funding, creative feedback and mentorship from executives at Tribeca Studios and Netflix and production expertise from he former. They will also have access to the Gold...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Nicolas Cage Western ‘The Old Way’ Lands U.S. Deal At Saban Films

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American and other overseas territory rights to The Old Way, the Western from director Brett Donowho that stars Nicolas Cage. The distributor is targeting a theatrical and VOD release for the pic sometime during the fourth quarter of 2022. The deal marks the the second recent pickup of a Cage-toplined pic for Saban Films, which also snagged rights to the frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing written and directed by Gabe Polsky and starring Cage as an 1870s buffalo hunter. Written by Carl W. Lucas, The Old Way centers on Colton Briggs (Cage), a former gunslinger who truly...
MOVIES
Deadline

ScoreG Productions Partners With Super Channel On True-Crime Docuseries, ‘Thunder: The Life and Death of Arturo Gatti’

EXCLUSIVE: ScoreG Productions and Super Channel are pleased to announce that they have teamed up to release a revealing three-part true-crime docuseries, Thunder: The Life and Death of Arturo Gatti, a chronicle of the original “blood and guts warrior” and his illustrious career with never-before-seen evidence surrounding his mysterious death. Arturo Gatti is a story that is being told as an episodic documentary series. From the Italian neighborhood of St. Leonard in Montréal, to the boxing rings of New Jersey, and his enormous success in Atlantic City, Thunder celebrates the life of this legendary throwback fighter in all his guts and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Near Sundance Deal For Bill Nighy-Starrer ‘Living’

EXCLUSIVE: Living, one of the Sundance buzz titles since its January 21 premiere, is near a deal to be acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for around $5 million for North American and some international territories, Deadline hears. This after a brisk auction involving the likes of Neon, Bleecker Street, and Focus Features. The Oliver Hermanus-directed drama stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke. Pic takes place in 1952 London, where veteran civil servant Williams has become a small cog in the bureaucracy of rebuilding England post WWII. As endless paperwork piles up on his desk, he learns he has a fatal illness. Coaxed by a vivacious colleague, he begins his quest to find some meaning in his life before it slips away. Scripted by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film is based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru. CAA Media Finance is brokering the deal. The film has awards season appeal, which is why so many prestige distributors stepped up. Pic is produced by Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Film4, and Ingenious.  
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

