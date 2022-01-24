ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Traffic jam headaches? Gaston leaders again talking about new road to Charlotte

By Kara Fohner
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
A new bridge that would connect southeastern Gaston County to western Mecklenburg County could be well over a decade away, but the Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to hear from you now.

The organization plans to host an open house public meeting about the "Catawba Crossings" highway at Gaston College's Kimbrell Campus Auditorium from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, but they will be accepting public comments until Feb. 13.

Gaston County Commissioner Ronnie Worley said that the public comment period is an opportunity for people who may be personally impacted by the project to share their perspective.

"A lot of this land, some of it has been in families for generations. … It's not just a financial issue for them, it's emotional, it's family property," he said.

The highway would connect South New Hope Road and Steele Creek Road in Mecklenburg County. Worley said that thousands of cars drive between Gaston County and Charlotte each day, and the road, if it is built, could ease the congestion.

"The growth is here now. … It seems like we work backward sometimes in North Carolina. The growth occurs, and then we try to catch up with infrastructure and roads," he said.

The public comment period is part of a feasibility study conducted by the Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization. Once the study is complete, the organization will decide whether the project should be submitted to the N.C. Department of Transportation, where it could become part of a 10-year state project plan.

"Personally, … I think the project is much needed. We are faced with a lot of growth, and have been for the last 10 years," Worley said.

You can reach Kara Fohner at 704-869-1850.

