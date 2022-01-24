Lamina-specific immunohistochemical signatures in the olfactory bulb of healthy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease patients

Advanced age represents one of the major risk factors for Parkinson's Disease. Recent biomedical studies posit a role for microRNAs, also known to be remodelled during ageing. However, the relationship between microRNA remodelling and ageing in Parkinson's Disease, has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to unravel the relevance of microRNAs as biomarkers of Parkinson's Disease within the ageing framework. We employed Next Generation Sequencing to profile serum microRNAs from samples informative for Parkinson's Disease (recently diagnosed, drug-naÃ¯ve) and healthy ageing (centenarians) plus healthy controls, age-matched with Parkinson's Disease patients. Potential microRNA candidates markers, emerging from the combination of differential expression and network analyses, were further validated in an independent cohort including both drug-naÃ¯ve and advanced Parkinson's Disease patients, and healthy siblings of Parkinson's Disease patients at higher genetic risk for developing the disease. While we did not find evidences of microRNAs co-regulated in Parkinson's Disease and ageing, we report that hsa-miR-144-3p is consistently down-regulated in early Parkinson's Disease patients. Moreover, interestingly, functional analysis revealed that hsa-miR-144-3p is involved in the regulation of coagulation, a process known to be altered in Parkinson's Disease. Our results consistently show the down-regulation of hsa-mir144-3p in early Parkinson's Disease, robustly confirmed across a variety of analytical and experimental analyses. These promising results ask for further research to unveil the functional details of the involvement of hsa-mir144-3p in Parkinson's Disease.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO