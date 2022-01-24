ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuronal population activity dynamics reveal a low-dimensional signature of operant learning in Aplysia

By Renan M. Costa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning engages a high-dimensional neuronal population space spanning multiple brain regions. However, it remains unknown whether it is possible to identify a low-dimensional signature associated with operant conditioning, a ubiquitous form of learning in which animals learn from the consequences of behavior. Using single-neuron resolution voltage imaging, here we identify two...

Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combination of multiple autoantibodies is associated with the risk of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment

Autoantibodies are self-antigen reactive antibodies that play diverse roles in the normal immune system, tissue homeostasis, and autoimmune and neurodegenerativeÂ diseases. Anti-neuronal autoantibodies have been detected in neurodegenerative disease serum, with unclear significance. To identify diagnostic biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease (AD), we analyzed serum autoantibody profiles of the HuProt proteome microarray using the discovery set of cognitively normal control (NC, n"‰="‰5) and AD (n"‰="‰5) subjects. Approximately 1.5-fold higher numbers of autoantibodies were detected in the AD group (98.0"‰Â±"‰39.9/person) than the NC group (66.0"‰Â±"‰39.6/person). Of the autoantigen candidates detected in the HuProt microarray, five autoantigens were finally selected for the ELISA-based validation experiment using the validation set including age- and gender-matched normal (NC, n"‰="‰44), mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n"‰="‰44) and AD (n"‰="‰44) subjects. The serum levels of four autoantibodies including anti-ATCAY, HIST1H3F, NME7 and PAIP2 IgG were significantly different among NC, MCI and/or AD groups. Specifically, the anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was significantly higher in the AD (p"‰="‰0.003) and MCI (p"‰="‰0.015) groups compared to the NC group. The anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was also significantly correlated with neuropsychological scores of MMSE (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.229, p"‰="‰0.012), K-MoCA (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.270, p"‰="‰0.003), and CDR scores (rs"‰="‰0.218, p"‰="‰0.016). In addition, a single or combined occurrence frequency of anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies was significantly associated with the risk of MCI and AD. This study indicates that anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies could be a potential diagnostic biomarker of AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neuronally-enriched exosomal microRNA-27b mediates acute effects of ibuprofen on reward-related brain activity in healthy adults: a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial

This double-blind, randomized, within-subjects design evaluated whether acute administration of an anti-inflammatory drug modulates neuron-specific, inflammation-modulating microRNAs linked to macroscopic changes in reward processing. Twenty healthy subjects (10 females, 10 males) underwent a functional magnetic resonance imaging scan while performing a monetary incentive delay (MID) task and provided blood samples after administration of placebo, 200Â mg, or 600Â mg of ibuprofen. Neuronally-enriched exosomal microRNAs were extracted from serum and sequenced. Results showed that: (1) 600Â mg of ibuprofen exhibited higher miR-27b-3p, miR-320b, miR-23b and miR-203a-3p expression than placebo; (2) higher mir-27b-3p was associated with lower insula activation during MID loss anticipation; and (3) there was an inverse relationship between miR-27b-3p and MID gain anticipation in bilateral putamen during placebo, a pattern attenuated by both 200Â mg and 600Â mg of ibuprofen. These findings are consistent with the hypothesis that miR-27b could be an important messaging molecule that is associated with regulating the processing of positive or negative valenced information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Invasion front dynamics of interactive populations in environments with barriers

Invading populations normally comprise different subpopulations that interact while trying to overcome existing barriers against their way to occupy new areas. However, the majority of studies so far only consider single or multiple population invasion into areas where there is no resistance against the invasion. Here, we developed a model to study how cooperative/competitive populations invade in the presence of a physical barrier that should be degraded during the invasion. For one dimensional (1D) environment, we found that a Langevin equation as \(dX/dt=V_ft+\sqrt{D_f}\eta (t)\) describing invasion front position. We then obtained how \(V_f\) and \(D_f\) depend on population interactions and environmental barrier intensity. In two dimensional (2D) environment, for the average interface position movementsÂ we found a Langevin equation as \(dH/dt=V_Ht+\sqrt{D_H}\eta (t)\). Similar to the 1D case, we calculate how \(V_H\) and \(D_H\) respond to population interaction and environmental barrier intensity. Finally, the study of invasion front morphology through dynamic scaling analysis showed that growth exponent, \(\beta\), depends on both population interaction and environmental barrier intensity. Saturated interface width, \(W_{sat}\), versus width of the 2D environment (L) also exhibits scaling behavior. Our findings show revealed that competition among subpopulations leads to more rough invasion fronts. Considering the wide range of shreds of evidence for clonal diversity in cancer cell populations, our findings suggest that interactions between such diverse populations can potentially participate in theÂ irregularities of tumor border.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Neurons That Control Locomotion

Summary: Ventral spinocerebellar tract neurons (VSTNs) are necessary and sufficient for regulating locomotion in mice, a new study reports. For more than a century, scientists have known that while the commands that initiate movement come from the brain, the neurons that control locomotion once movement is underway reside within the spinal cord.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeted newborn metabolomics: prediction of gestational age from cord blood

Our study sought to determine whether metabolites from a retrospective collection of banked cord blood specimens could accurately estimate gestational age and to validate these findings in cord blood samples from Busia, Uganda. Study Design. Forty-seven metabolites were measured by tandem mass spectrometry or enzymatic assays from 942 banked cord...
SCIENCE
Science
Phys.org

Researchers reveal the fourth signature of the superconducting transition in cuprates

When an exciting and unconventional new class of superconducting materials was discovered 35 years ago, researchers cheered. Like other superconductors, these materials, known as copper oxides or cuprates, conducted electricity with no resistance or loss when chilled below a certain point—but at much higher temperatures than scientists had thought possible. This raised hopes of getting them to work at close to room temperature for perfectly efficient power lines and other uses.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Determinants of indoor carbonaceous aerosols in homes in the Northeast United States

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Little is known about sources of residential exposure to carbonaceous aerosols, which include black carbon (BC), the elemental carbon core of combustion particles, and organic compounds from biomass combustion (delta carbon). Objective. Assess the impact of residential characteristics on indoor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Developmental impact of glutamate transporter overexpression on dopaminergic neuron activity and stereotypic behavior

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a disabling condition that often begins in childhood. Genetic studies in OCD have pointed to SLC1A1, which encodes the neuronal glutamate transporter EAAT3, with evidence suggesting that increased expression contributes to risk. In mice, midbrain Slc1a1 expression supports repetitive behavior in response to dopaminergic agonists, aligning with neuroimaging and pharmacologic challenge studies that have implicated the dopaminergic system in OCD. These findings suggest that Slc1a1 may contribute to compulsive behavior through altered dopaminergic transmission; however, this theory has not been mechanistically tested. To examine the developmental impact of Slc1a1 overexpression on compulsive-like behaviors, we, therefore, generated a novel mouse model to perform targeted, reversible overexpression of Slc1a1 in dopaminergic neurons. Mice with life-long overexpression of Slc1a1 showed a significant increase in amphetamine (AMPH)-induced stereotypy and hyperlocomotion. Single-unit recordings demonstrated that Slc1a1 overexpression was associated with increased firing of dopaminergic neurons. Furthermore, dLight1.1 fiber photometry showed that these behavioral abnormalities were associated with increased dorsal striatum dopamine release. In contrast, no impact of overexpression was observed on anxiety-like behaviors or SKF-38393-induced grooming. Importantly, overexpression solely in adulthood failed to recapitulate these behavioral phenotypes, suggesting that overexpression during development is necessary to generate AMPH-induced phenotypes. However, doxycycline-induced reversal of Slc1a1/EAAT3 overexpression in adulthood normalized both the increased dopaminergic firing and AMPH-induced responses. These data indicate that the pathologic effects of Slc1a1/EAAT3 overexpression on dopaminergic neurotransmission and AMPH-induced stereotyped behavior are developmentally mediated, and support normalization of EAAT3 activity as a potential treatment target for basal ganglia-mediated repetitive behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER

