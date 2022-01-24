Neuronal population activity dynamics reveal a low-dimensional signature of operant learning in Aplysia

Invading populations normally comprise different subpopulations that interact while trying to overcome existing barriers against their way to occupy new areas. However, the majority of studies so far only consider single or multiple population invasion into areas where there is no resistance against the invasion. Here, we developed a model to study how cooperative/competitive populations invade in the presence of a physical barrier that should be degraded during the invasion. For one dimensional (1D) environment, we found that a Langevin equation as \(dX/dt=V_ft+\sqrt{D_f}\eta (t)\) describing invasion front position. We then obtained how \(V_f\) and \(D_f\) depend on population interactions and environmental barrier intensity. In two dimensional (2D) environment, for the average interface position movementsÂ we found a Langevin equation as \(dH/dt=V_Ht+\sqrt{D_H}\eta (t)\). Similar to the 1D case, we calculate how \(V_H\) and \(D_H\) respond to population interaction and environmental barrier intensity. Finally, the study of invasion front morphology through dynamic scaling analysis showed that growth exponent, \(\beta\), depends on both population interaction and environmental barrier intensity. Saturated interface width, \(W_{sat}\), versus width of the 2D environment (L) also exhibits scaling behavior. Our findings show revealed that competition among subpopulations leads to more rough invasion fronts. Considering the wide range of shreds of evidence for clonal diversity in cancer cell populations, our findings suggest that interactions between such diverse populations can potentially participate in theÂ irregularities of tumor border.

