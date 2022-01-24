ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Zinc oxide and indium-gallium-zinc-oxide bi-layer synaptic device with highly linear long-term potentiation and depression characteristics

By Hyun-Woong Choi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe electrical properties, resistive switching behavior, and long-term potentiation/depression (LTP/LTD) in a single indium-gallium-zinc-oxide (IGZO) and bi-layer IGZO/ZnO (ZnO: zinc oxide) memristors were investigated for synapse application. The use of the oxide bi-layer memristors, in particular, improved electrical properties such as stability, memristor reliability, and an increase in synaptic weight states....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cysteine oxidation of copper transporter CTR1 drives VEGFR2 signalling and angiogenesis

Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor type 2 (VEGFR2, also known as KDR and FLK1) signalling in endothelial cells (ECs) is essential for developmental and reparative angiogenesis. Reactive oxygen species and copper (Cu) are also involved in these processes. However, their inter-relationship is poorly understood. Evidence of the role of the endothelial Cu importer CTR1 (also known as SLC31A1) in VEGFR2 signalling and angiogenesis in vivo is lacking. Here, we show that CTR1 functions as a redox sensor to promote angiogenesis in ECs. CTR1-depleted ECs showed reduced VEGF-induced VEGFR2 signalling and angiogenic responses. Mechanistically, CTR1 was rapidly sulfenylated at Cys189 at its cytosolic C terminus after stimulation with VEGF, which induced CTR1"“VEGFR2 disulfide bond formation and their co-internalization to early endosomes, driving sustained VEGFR2 signalling. In vivo, EC-specific Ctr1-deficient mice or CRISPR"“Cas9-generated redox-dead Ctr1(C187A)-knockin mutant mice had impaired developmental and reparative angiogenesis. Thus, oxidation of CTR1 at Cys189 promotes VEGFR2 internalization and signalling to enhance angiogenesis. Our study uncovers an important mechanism for sensing reactive oxygen species through CTR1 to drive neovascularization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Au-Pd Separation Enhances Bimetallic Catalysis of Alcohol Oxidation

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. In oxidation reactions catalysed by supported metal nanoparticles with...
CHEMISTRY
#Depression#Zinc Oxide#Indium#Synaptic#Ltp Ltd#Igzo Zno#Neuromorphic
Nature.com

Intra-crystalline mesoporous zeolite encapsulation-derived thermally robust metal nanocatalyst in deep oxidation of light alkanes

Zeolite-confined metal nanoparticles (NPs) have attracted much attention owing to their superior sintering resistance and broad applications for thermal and environmental catalytic reactions. However, the pore size of the conventional zeolites is usually below 2"‰nm, and reactants are easily blocked to access the active sites. Herein, a facile in situ mesoporogen-free strategy is developed to design and synthesize palladium (Pd) NPs enveloped in a single-crystalline zeolite (silicalite-1, S-1) with intra-mesopores (termed Pd@IM-S-1). Pd@IM-S-1 exhibited remarkable light alkanes deep oxidation performances, and it should be attributed to the confinement and guarding effect of the zeolite shell and the improvement in mass-transfer efficiency and active metal sites accessibility. The Pdâˆ’PdO interfaces as a new active site can provide active oxygen species to the first Câˆ’H cleavage of light alkanes. This work exemplifies a promising strategy to design other high-performance intra-crystalline mesoporous zeolite-confined metal/metal oxide catalysts for high-temperature industrial thermal catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Giant room temperature compression and bending in ferroelectric oxide pillars

Plastic deformation in ceramic materials is normally only observed in nanometre-sized samples. However, we have observed high levels of plasticity (>50% plastic strain) and excellent elasticity (6% elastic strain) in perovskite oxide Pb(In1/2Nb1/2)O3-Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-PbTiO3, under compression along <100>pc pillars up to 2.1 Î¼m in diameter. The extent of this deformation is much higher than has previously been reported for ceramic materials, and the sample size at which plasticity is observed is almost an order of magnitude larger. Bending tests also revealed over 8% flexural strain. Plastic deformation occurred by slip along {110} <1\(\bar{1}\)0"‰>"‰. Calculations indicate that the resulting strain gradients will give rise to giant flexoelectric polarization. First principles models predict that a high concentration of oxygen vacancies weaken the covalent/ionic bonds, giving rise to the unexpected plasticity. Mechanical testing on oxygen vacancies-rich Mn-doped Pb(In1/2Nb1/2)O3-Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-PbTiO3 confirmed this prediction. These findings will facilitate the design of plastic ceramic materials and the development of flexoelectric-based nano-electromechanical systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Glycyrrhizic acid ameliorates submandibular gland oxidative stress, autophagy and vascular dysfunction in rat model of type 1 diabetes

The burden of diabetes mellitus (DM) and associated complications is increasing worldwide, affecting many organ functionalities including submandibular glands (SMG). The present study aims to investigate the potential ameliorative effect of glycyrrhizic acid (GA) on diabetes-induced SMG damage. Experimental evaluation of GA treatment was conducted on a rat model of type I diabetes. Animals were assigned to three groups; control, diabetic and GA treated diabetic groups. After 8Â weeks, the SMG was processed for assessment of oxidative stress markers, autophagy related proteins; LC3, Beclin-1 and P62, vascular regulator ET-1, aquaporins (AQPs 1.4 and 5), SIRT1 protein expressions in addition to LC3 and AQP5 mRNA expressions. Also, parenchymal structures of the SMG were examined. GA alleviated the diabetes-induced SMG damage via restoring the SMG levels of oxidative stress markers and ET-1 almost near to the normal levels most probably via regulation of SIRT1, AQPs and accordingly LC-3, P62 and Beclin-1levels. GA could be a promising candidate for the treatment of diabetes-induced SMG damage via regulating oxidative stress, autophagy and angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expression of actin- and oxidative phosphorylation-related transcripts across the cortical visuospatial working memory network in unaffected comparison and schizophrenia subjects

Visuospatial working memory (vsWM), which is impaired in schizophrenia (SZ), is mediated by a distributed cortical network. In one node of this network, the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), altered expression of transcripts for actin assembly and mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) have been reported in SZ. To understand the relationship between these processes, and the extent to which similar alterations are present in other regions of vsWM network in SZ, a subset of actin- (CDC42, BAIAP2, ARPC3, and ARPC4) and OXPHOS-related (ATP5H, COX4I1, COX7B, and NDUFB3) transcripts were quantified in DLPFC by RNA sequencing in 139 SZ and unaffected comparison (UC) subjects, and in DLPFC and three other regions of the cortical vsWM network by qPCR in 20 pairs of SZ and UC subjects. By RNA sequencing, levels of actin- and OXPHOS-related transcripts were significantly altered in SZ, and robustly correlated in both UC and SZ subject groups. By qPCR, cross-regional expression patterns of these transcripts in UC subjects were consistent with greater actin assembly in DLPFC and higher OXPHOS activity in primary visual cortex (V1). In SZ, CDC42 and ARPC4 levels were lower in all regions, BAIAP2 levels higher only in V1, and ARPC3 levels unaltered across regions. All OXPHOS-related transcript levels were lower in SZ, with the disease effect decreasing from posterior to anterior regions. The differential alterations in markers of actin assembly and energy production across regions of the cortical vsWM network in SZ suggest that each region may make specific contributions to vsWM impairments in the illness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oxidative stress alleviating potential of galactan exopolysaccharide from Weissella confusa KR780676 in yeast model system

In the present study, galactan exopolysaccharide (EPS) from Weissella confusa KR780676 was evaluated for its potential to alleviate oxidative stress using in vitro assays and in vivo studies in Saccharomyces cerevisiae (wild type) and its antioxidant (sod1âˆ†, sod2âˆ†, tsa1âˆ†, cta2âˆ† and ctt1âˆ†), anti-apoptotic (pep4âˆ† and fis1âˆ†) and anti-aging (sod2âˆ†, tsa1âˆ† and ctt1âˆ†)) isogenic gene deletion mutants. Galactan exhibited strong DPPH and nitric oxide scavenging activity with an IC50 value of 450 and 138Â Âµg/mL respectively. In the yeast mutant model, oxidative stress generated by H2O2 was extensively scavenged by galactan in the medium as confirmed using spot assays followed by fluorescencent DCF-DA staining and microscopic studies. Galactan treatment resulted in reduction in the ROS generated in the yeast mutant cells as demonstrated by decreased fluorescence intensity. Furthermore, galactan exhibited protection against oxidative damage through H2O2 -induced apoptosis inhibition in the yeast mutant strains (pep4âˆ† and fis1âˆ†) leading to increased survival rate by neutralizing the oxidative stress. In the chronological life span assay, WT cells treated with galactan EPS showed 8% increase in viability whereas sod2âˆ† mutant showed 10"“15% increase indicating pronounced anti-aging effects. Galactan from W. confusa KR780676 has immense potential to be used as a natural antioxidant for nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and food technological applications. As per our knowledge, this is the first report on in-depth assessment of in vivo antioxidant properties of a bacterial EPS in a yeast deletion model system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Observation and rationalization of nitrogen oxidation enabled only by coupled plasma and catalyst

Heterogeneous catalysts coupled with non-thermal plasmas (NTP) are known to achieve reaction yields that exceed the contributions of the individual components. Rationalization of the enhancing potential of catalysts, however, remains challenging because the background contributions from NTP or catalysts are often non-negligible. Here, we first demonstrate platinum (Pt)-catalyzed nitrogen (N2) oxidation in a radio frequency plasma afterglow at conditions at which neither catalyst nor plasma alone produces significant concentrations of nitric oxide (NO). We then develop reactor models based on reduced NTP- and surface-microkinetic mechanisms to identify the features of each that lead to the synergy between NTP and Pt. At experimental conditions, NTP and thermal catalytic NO production are suppressed by radical reactions and high N2 dissociation barrier, respectively. Pt catalyzes NTP-generated radicals and vibrationally excited molecules to produce NO. The model construction further illustrates that the optimization of productivity and energy efficiency involves tuning of plasma species, catalysts properties, and the reactor configurations to couple plasma and catalysts. These results provide unambiguous evidence of synergism between plasma and catalyst, the origins of that synergy for N2 oxidation, and a modeling approach to guide material selection and system optimization.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

STAT6 contributes to renal fibrosis by modulating PPARÎ±-mediated tubular fatty acid oxidation

Lipid metabolism, especially fatty acid oxidation (FAO) dysfunction, is a major driver of renal fibrosis; however, the detailed regulatory mechanisms involved remain unclear. In this study, we showed that there existed an association between the signal transducer and activator of transcription 6 (STAT6) and tubular lipid metabolism in fibrotic kidneys. Specifically, STAT6 was activated along with the accumulation of lipids via the downregulation of FAO-related genes when mice were subjected to unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) or high-fat diet challenge. Tubular-specific depletion, or pharmacologic inhibitor of Stat6 in mice, and Stat6 knockdown in cultured tubular cells attenuated lipid accumulation and renal fibrosis by enhancing FAO. Mechanistically, STAT6 transcriptionally inhibited the expression of PPARÎ± and its FAO-related target genes through a sis-inducible element located in the promoter region of the protein. In conclusion, our study demonstrates the mechanistic details of STAT6-mediated FAO dysregulation in the progression of renal fibrosis and provides a preclinical rationale for efforts to improve the management of renal fibrosis brought about by FAO dysregulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hydrological properties predict the composition of microbial communities cycling methane and nitrogen in rivers

Sediment microbial communities drive the biogeochemical cycles that make rivers globally important sources and sinks of carbon (C) and nitrogen (N). The structure of these communities is strongly determined by the local physico-chemical environment. However, we currently lack an understanding of the factors that determine microbial community structures at the catchment scale. Here, we show that the contribution of groundwater to total river flow (quantified as base flow index; BFI) predicts the structure and diversity of the different microbial functional groups that cycle N and C across nine UK rivers, spanning a geological BFI gradient from 0.23 (clay sediment) to 0.95 (chalk gravel sediment). Furthermore, the GC-content (percentage of guanine-cytosine bases in a DNA sequence) and codon-usage bias of ammonia monooxygenase DNA sequences, and the hydrophobicity and net-charge of the corresponding amino acid sequences, were all strongly correlated with BFI, likely reflecting physiological adaptations to different riverbed sediment structure along the BFI gradient. Our results offer an opportunity to overcome the "paradox of scales" that has seen microbial ecologists focus on small- rather than large-scale environmental variables, enabling us to scale-up our understanding of microbial biogeochemistry to the catchment and beyond.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The mitochondrial Î²-oxidation enzyme HADHA restrains hepatic glucagon response by promoting Î²-hydroxybutyrate production

Disordered hepatic glucagon response contributes to hyperglycemia in diabetes. The regulators involved in glucagon response are less understood. This work aims to investigate the roles of mitochondrial Î²-oxidation enzyme HADHA and its downstream ketone bodies in hepatic glucagon response. Here we show that glucagon challenge impairs expression of HADHA. Liver-specific HADHA overexpression reversed hepatic gluconeogenesis in mice, while HADHA knockdown augmented glucagon response. Stable isotope tracing shows that HADHA promotes ketone body production via Î²-oxidation. The ketone body Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) but not acetoacetate suppresses gluconeogenesis by selectively inhibiting HDAC7 activity via interaction with Glu543 site to facilitate FOXO1 nuclear exclusion. In HFD-fed mice, HADHA overexpression improved metabolic disorders, and these effects are abrogated by knockdown of BHB-producing enzyme. In conclusion, BHB is responsible for the inhibitory effect of HADHA on hepatic glucagon response, suggesting that HADHA activation or BHB elevation by pharmacological intervention hold promise in treating diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Antiviral activity of galvanic microcells of zinc and copper contained within painted surfaces

This study presents research related to the antiviral activity of painted surfaces containing galvanic microcells of zinc and copper. The aim of this study was to investigate the virucidal activity of galvanic microcells of zinc and copper grains fixed with adequate homogeneity and degree of aggregation in water-based acrylic paint layers in reference to a non-treated reference control. This paper provides evidence that a paint coating with a total copper surface area of 4.4% displays antiviral activity against human coronavirus NL63 according to ISO 21702 and inactivates"‰>"‰99% of virus after 4Â h of contact relative to a non-treated reference control.
SCIENCE

